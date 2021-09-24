Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have been one of Hollywood’s most iconic duos for decades, from their team-up with Dolly Parton in 9 to 5 to their starring roles in Netflix’s Grace & Frankie — and now it looks like they’re finally making a return to the big screen. Deadline reports that the actresses have committed to a return to the silver screen in Moving On, to be written and directed by Paul Weitz.

The film, which will also star Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree, is set to follow two friends who reconnect at a funeral, and decide — because why wouldn’t they — to exact revenge on the widower who wronged the both of them years before. Given Fonda and Tomlin’s track record of on-screen pairings (looking at you, 9 to 5), that plot seems right up their alley, a perfect, darkly comic turn for the Hollywood icons.

Tomlin and Fonda have maintained a friendship for over four decades, not only working together on-screen, but supporting each other at events, premieres, and even in their own activism. (Fonda has famously been arrested numerous times for participating in climate change protests in Washington D.C.) The duo’s debut in Grace & Frankie, their uber-successful turn to sitcom comedy, was met with much praise, opening up their legendary brand of comedy to an all-new generation of audiences.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!’ Trailer Has Rob Lowe Breaking Down the Movie Tropes We Love and Hate

Weitz, who most recently directed Fatherhood for Netflix, is set to produce the film with Andrew Miano and Stephanie Meurer through Weitz’s company, Depth of Field, with Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings also serving as executive producers. Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers are also producing the film for Limelight Productions, who most recently produced Palm Springs for Hulu.

Production on Moving On is set to begin this fall in Los Angeles, after Tomlin and Fonda finish shooting on the final season of Grace & Frankie, which is set to wrap in early November and premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING: Netflix Has Surprise Dropped the First 4 Episodes of 'Grace and Frankie's Final Season

Share Share Tweet Email

James McAvoy on ‘My Son,’ How He Improvised His Entire Performance, and ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 He also talks about being a huge fan of the ‘Dune’ books and how excited he is for Denis Villeneuve’s movie.

Read Next