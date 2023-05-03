If you're a regular television viewer, you may have noticed a trend across platforms over the last few years: The rise of the limited series. A limited series, or miniseries (the consensus seems to be that these are mostly the same thing, but that limited series might be a tad bit longer), is a television series with a set beginning and end date. Instead of chasing renewal, in other words, the program is pre-approved for a set number of episodes, telling its story from beginning to end over the course of only one "season." (AKA: About six to eight hours.)

Far from a trend at this point, the limited series is a very popular structure on almost any streaming platform, from HBO (Chernobyl) to Netflix (Unorthodox). It's not a brand-new phenomenon — Roots, starring LeVar Burton, was on screens all the way back in 1977 — but it does seem to be picking up steam as of late. As with any popular form of media, though, that's bound to cause some audience fatigue. Fans who get invested in popular limited series are often dismayed to find that they won't be seeing those stories return to the screen. It can even feel like a waste of great characters. So should Hollywood cool it with the miniseries? Should we focus on returning to the golden age of serialized television? Not exactly — in a changing television industry, this format gives viewers a chance to see their favorite stories play out as intended: Fully.

The History of the Miniseries

Though the existence of the limited series can be traced all the way back to the days of radio dramas, there is one show known as perhaps America's first miniseries: 1973's The Blue Knight. A TV movie broadcast in four one-hour chunks, the production starred William Holden as a police officer named Bumper Morgan. (It inspired another TV series of the same name in 1975, this time starring George Kennedy). The gamble was well received and spurred on the creation of more limited series. Everything from 1976's smash-hit Rich Man, Poor Man to Jesus of Nazareth was fair game.

But all golden eras must meet their end at some point — for the miniseries, that end seemed to come with the advent of the 1990s. Though there have always been limited series on television, the '90s saw an influx of long-running sitcoms like Full House and Home Improvement, fan cultures growing to match release dates. It seemed as if shows would stay on air forever, dominating the cultural landscape with their endless seasons. But that was before Netflix.

Limited Series Have Strength in (Short) Length

Streaming changed everything. From the introduction of Netflix's at-home service to the upcoming transformation of HBO Max, being able to binge-watch has forever changed the television ecosystem. No longer would viewers have to wait for next week's air time — they could simply catch up on the whole series over one weekend. (Provided it was already released.) Suddenly, it was less about playing the long game as it was about playing the numbers game — analyzing viewer metrics to determine what would be canceled.

This isn't to say, of course, that streaming is a bad thing — it's brought us some of the best television of the last few decades. But it's undeniable that the increasing specificity of TV analytics has changed the formula for success. What had been before the land of a few giants is now a more crowded space — a playing field full of competitors. When you can choose from HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Prime, Tubi, and more in one sitting, where do you go? The answer seemed to be numerical. Though their very systems are flawed, Netflix has developed ways to measure the success of fledgling TV shows, cutting them off at the one or two-season mark in order to keep things lean. This leads to viewers becoming invested in original shows that are canceled very quickly after being green-lit — think The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (which even had its own Funko pops), canceled after one highly-praised season. Increasingly, the shadowy metrics used to determine TV line-ups have made viewers wary of falling in love with a show just to have it killed off. What could remedy this sad situation? Without the foresight of what might stick, perhaps the best solution is a familiar one.

The Second Life of the Limited Series

One solution to the problem of early cancelation seems to be the increasing popularity of the limited series. (Think back to your favorite series from the past few years. If it's a miniseries, don't be surprised.) It benefits both the platform and the audience — they won't invest money into something that they end up pulling the plug on, and fans won't invest their time. Producing a limited series means the network or streaming giant already knows what they're committing to. More importantly, though, this intentional lifespan allows fans to get truly interested in the programs without the fear of premature cancelation — and it's led to some truly great TV. Shows like HBO's Irma Vep and Mare of Easttown have been critically acclaimed, while advancements in television have been made with Netflix's Midnight Mass and Unbelievable.

​​​​​​​It almost seems as if this new age of television has propelled us into a second golden age of miniseries — maybe even more fruitful than the first. The constraints of the miniseries format can provide a much-needed structure for their stories, as we must get from the beginning to the end in a pre-determined span of time. It may be that necessity and adaptation are the real reasons behind the resurgence of the miniseries on American TV. If that necessity produces quality programming like Sharp Objects and The Queen's Gambit, though, maybe it's a blessing in disguise. Far from pumping the breaks, if streaming services continue to lean on viewership numbers to determine scheduling, the return of the miniseries might be key. (If you care about endings, that is.)