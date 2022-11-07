Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the worldwide best-selling book series of the same name by Rick Riordan. The series follows Percy Jackson (Walter Scobell), a twelve-year-old boy who discovers that not only is he the son of the Greek God of the ocean, Poseidon, but he has also already made an enemy in Zeus, God of the lightning, after getting framed for stealing his lightning bolt. Together with his new friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy sets out on a quest across America to clear his name and prevent a civil war between the Gods.

Miranda is perfect for the role, having previously said he and his son are fans of the book series. Miranda has truly exploded into the entertainment world in recent years, enrapturing audiences with his wide range of talent. He first began to gain widespread acclaim for the musical Hamilton, which he starred in and wrote the book and music for. Since then, he has written songs on the soundtrack of Disney movies like Moana and Encanto, directed the Academy Award-nominated musical tick, tick… BOOM!, and has acted in hit series like His Dark Materials, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna

Miranda has some big shoes to fill in the role. Hermes was previously played by Nathan Fillion in the 2013 film Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, which adapted the second book in the series. But if anyone is up to the challenge it is him! He will also be surrounded by talent on the series as the other guest actors previously announced include Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and more.

Riordan himself wrote the pilot script for the series with Jon Steinberg with James Bobin directing. Steinberg will executive produce and oversee the series alongside Dan Shotz. Other executive producers on the series will include Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production now with an expected release date at some time in 2024, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the images from set below:

Checkout Miranda’s interview with Collider below: