The Big Picture Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a stage adaptation of Sol Yurick's novel, The Warriors, which follows rivaling gangs in 1960s New York City.

This project aligns with Miranda's talent for creating musicals that reflect his own upbringing and cultural heritage.

Miranda has a successful track record with acclaimed musicals like In the Heights and Hamilton, and his next project is highly anticipated in the theater world.

It’s been nearly a decade since Lin-Manuel Miranda released a new stage musical, but according to the New York Post, he’s at it again. Sticking to his native New York City roots, the In the Heights and Hamilton creator is moving forward with a stage adaptation of Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel, The Warriors, a story that has already been given the big-screen treatment through Walter Hill’s 1979 feature of the same name. Set on the gritty streets of New York City during the 1960s, the tale follows rivaling gangs as they make their way from the Bronx to Coney Island while duking it out with one another to ensure their own survival.

The project would be right in Miranda’s wheelhouse as his breakout musical, In the Heights, paid homage to the creative’s roots as a young Puerto Rican American growing up in Inwood. Becoming an almost overnight sensation, the production went on to receive heaps of critical acclaim during its opening year on Broadway and even nabbed the Tony Award for Best Musical. In 2021, Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked director, Jon M. Chu adapted the project for the big screen in a film led by Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, and Leslie Grace.

Following the massive success of In the Heights, Miranda went on to co-pen the music and lyrics for Bring It On: The Musical before unveiling his next sensation, Hamilton, to the world in 2015. Based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, the hip-hop and R&B-driven show took the world by storm, sweeping the Tony Awards for a total of 11 wins. Since then, Miranda has worked on Broadway’s New York, New York and fully immersed himself in the world of film, penning numbers for Disney features including Moana, Encanto, and the live-action The Little Mermaid and directing Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom! adaptation.

Miranda’s Next Project

While nothing has been confirmed by the man himself or his team, the news of Miranda’s The Warriors adaptation comes from a source close to his camp. Building out Yurick’s book for the big screen took audiences on a subway-hopping journey throughout the streets of New York City, so it would be interesting to see how Miranda would transfer that excitement, panic, and adventure to the stage.

While nothing has been confirmed by the man himself or his team, the news of Miranda's The Warriors adaptation comes from a source close to his camp. Building out Yurick's book for the big screen took audiences on a subway-hopping journey throughout the streets of New York City, so it would be interesting to see how Miranda would transfer that excitement, panic, and adventure to the stage.