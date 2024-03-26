The Big Picture The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 has cast Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, and Wolé Parks.

Based on the book The Gods of Guilt, Season 3 will see Mickey Haller navigate self-blame and mystery surrounding Gloria's murder.

Showrunner Ted Humphrey sets the tone for a gripping narrative of redemption.

Netflix’s legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is returning with a star-studded cast for its third season. The new faces joining the show include Michael Irby, known for playing Cristobal Sifuentes in HBO’s Barry along with Maisie Klompus from Good Trouble and Superman and Lois star Wolé Parks.

Irby is going to take on the role of DEA Agent James De Marco who goes head-to-head with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller when the criminal defense lawyer starts suspecting him of being linked to one of his cases. Klompus will be playing Annabeth Stephens, neighbor to Giselle Dallinger aka Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene), whose murder in the second season will set the stage for Season 3. Annabeth will have an important role to play in the discovery of the murderer while Parks will play David Lyons, Julian La Cosse’s (Devon Graye) partner and the accused party.

The new cast will, of course, be joined by returning stars including Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Mickey Lorna, Mickey’s legal aide and ex-wife, along with Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco, and Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman, among others.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Will See Mickey Haller Take On One of His Toughest Cases

Close

In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 finale, Mickey finds out that his friend Gloria has been brutally murdered. But things take a turn when the man charged with her murder, Julian La Cosse, calls Mickey to represent him. The plot thickens when Mickey finds out that it was Gloria herself who told Julian to call Mickey if he ever got in trouble. Not only that but in the final moments of Season 2, we see Mickey almost getting hit by a speeding car. The show hinted at this incident being linked to Gloria’s case.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will be based on The Gods of Guilt by American author Michael Connelly, the fifth book in the Mickey Haller series. The new season will show the lawyer’s struggles as he indirectly blames himself for Gloria’s death while trying to solve the mystery behind her murder.

This is in perfect tone with what the showrunner Ted Humphrey has previously expressed:

“Season 1 began with the guy on the beach who is a broken shell of a man who has lost his career and kind of lost everything in his life... to tell the story that the books tell, of the mountains this guy has to climb and the valleys he has to fall back down into again and again on his road to whatever redemption he’s going to reach.”

But since the show has not always followed the plot of the books, it’s unsure whether the culprit in Season 3 will be the same as The Gods of Guilt.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 and Season 2 are available to stream globally on Netflix. The release date of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, however, is not yet announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date May 13, 2022 Cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo , Neve Campbell , Becki Newton , Angus Sampson Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix