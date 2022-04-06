Netflix unveiled today some first-look photos and the release date of The Lincoln Lawyer, an upcoming series starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Goliath). The story follows a street-smart lawyer who gets the nickname of the title because his “office” is in the back of a Lincoln town car. As he frequently operates in the gray areas of the law, Mick Halley (Garcia-Rulfo) has recurrent run-ins with some ghastly cases. The series is set to premiere in mid-May.

The first-look images released by Netflix showcase Halley’s outgoing persona, having fried chicken with a friend in the back of a car and driving around in a convertible. They also suggest that the series will blend fun moments with suspenseful drama, which is a delicate balance that, if perfected, can make this series a must-watch. In Season 1, Mick will defend a studio executive accused of murdering his wife and her lover.

The images also reveal other cast members, including Neve Campbell (Scream film series), who also plays an attorney that may be Mick’s ex-wife, Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), who’s looking like Mick’s sidekick – probably an investigator? The main cast also features Jazz Raycole (Jericho) and Angus Sampson (Fargo).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Why ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Was the Start of the McConaissance

The Lincoln Lawyer is developed by eleven-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley, who has an extensive experience with courtroom dramas: he created Ally McBeal, The Practice, Boston Legal, and most recently, Goliath. Kelley is also known for crafting immensely popular series such as Big Little Lies and Big Sky.

This isn’t the first time that Mick Halley makes it to screens. In 2011, Matthew McConaughey played the lawyer in a critically acclaimed movie of the same name. The role was a career changer for McConaughey, and both the movie and the upcoming series are based on a series of best-selling novels by author Michael Connelly. The series, however, is based on the second book, titled The Brass Verdict.

Netflix premieres all ten episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer on May 13.

You can check out some first-look images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Here's the official synopsis of the series:

Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, 'The Brass Verdict'.

HBO Releases Official Trailer For Bill Maher Comedy Special '#adulting'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (502 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto