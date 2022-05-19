It wouldn't be foolish to think that the Netflix release The Lincoln Lawyer is just another drama packed with courtroom antics and attorneys fighting it out. It's not just the title of the series that leads to that conclusion, but it was created by David Kelley, the man behind previous legal hits Ally McBeal and Boston Legal. The series definitely has all of Kelley's usual hallmarks, and has all the courtroom scenes you'd expect. However, there's a lot more heart to the series, with an exploration into hard hitting relatable topics such as divorce, addiction, and grief.

Haller, portrayed with a stellar performance from Manuel Garcia-Ruffalo, faces a lot of struggles throughout the series. The first of which is divorce. In fact, we learn quickly that Haller has been through it twice. His first marriage was to prosecution lawyer Maggie McPherson, played by Neve Campbell, with whom he shares a daughter, Hayley. We first see Maggie as she berates Haller for his late arrival to picking up Hayley; however it quickly becomes clear that there is still a degree of love between the two. As the series progresses, the romance the two once shared resurfaces and their relationship begins to flourish. Towards the end of the series, the audience gets drawn into believing they'll see a fairytale ending for the family as Haller and Maggie decide to give their relationship another shot.

However, the hope is torn from us as the struggles they once faced come to light, and the high-pressured nature of their work takes it toll. The show explores how the divorce affects Hayley, showing her feeling frustrated, angry, and confused as she navigates her way through her thoughts. Through a tender approach to the subject, The Lincoln Lawyer explores how divorce can affect not just the two main parties, but their family too. The audience learns how circumstances are crucial to a successful marriage and in reality, things sometimes just don't turn out how we want them to.

Haller's second marriage was to Lorna Crain, portrayed by Becki Newton. Lorna is Mickey's legal assistant after their divorce, and to add another dimension of potential awkwardness, she is engaged to his investigator, Cisco. However, this relationship is different to the one Mickey has with Maggie. Mickey himself describes their marriage as a rebound and a mistake, and the two work well together. There's definitely a lot of chemistry and love between the pair, but it's clear to see this is strictly platonic. It's clear how much they still care for each other throughout. Haller is approving of Lorna's engagement, but not without being protective of her and making sure she's happy, and Lorna consistently encourages and motivates Haller through his low points. This is a more positive depiction of divorce, showing how it's possible for the parties to be amicable, although it's a lot more straightforward this time around as there are no other parties involved.

One of the most hard-hitting topics the series touches upon is addiction. We're first introduced to it when we learn of Haller's surfing accident, after which he became engulfed in a wave of addiction to painkillers and alcohol. Struggles with addiction are highlighted further when Mickey meets Izzy Letts (Jazz Raycole). He represents her in court and successfully gets her case dismissed. After she informs Mickey that she can't afford to pay him, he hires her to drive him around in the famous Lincoln that gave him his nickname. As the two get to know each other, Izzy empathizes with Mickey as she tells him she's also a recovering addict. A real friendship blooms between the pair, and it's heartwarming to watch.

Being a father, it might be expected for their relationship to be quite one-sided with Mickey channeling his paternal instincts to look out for Izzy, but it's more of a case of Izzy caring for Mickey. She pushes him to talk about his triggers, encourages him to join a support group, and at one point steps in to stop him from a relapse. Haller of course looks out for Izzy too, being there for her straight away as she calls for help after getting herself on the edge of her own relapse. He drops everything when she needs him, and is there to provide the support she needs without a second thought. This touching relationship spins a positive outlook for addiction sufferers, showing that a beautiful friendship can be drawn out from such a dark place.

With this being a legal drama, it's unsurprising that there's a lot of death involved. As a consequence we're exposed to a great deal of grief. Haller's main storyline is his representation of the high-profile game developer Trevor Elliott. Suspected of murdering his wife and her lover, Elliott is put under a lot of pressure as he tries to clear his name, whilst also grieving for his childhood sweetheart. Christopher Gorham gives a great performance here as Elliott, showing raw emotion when trying to talk about his deceased wife. However, it's worth noting that although Haller wins the case for Elliott, he was tricked and Elliott was in fact the culprit. Nevertheless, Haller's belief in Elliott's innocence helps the audience to believe him and Elliott accurately plays the part of a grieving husband. He memorializes her in his game, his tears are real, and the anger he shows all paint the picture of what it's like to grieve, and the character becomes quite likable as a result.

Let's not be mistaken, The Lincoln Lawyer is definitely a legal drama featuring a lot of courtroom scenes and the story is heavily reliant on the cases of Haller. However, underneath the surface there are a lot of emotional themes that help to bring a sense of realism to the story, and allow the audience to feel engaged in the characters' far from perfect lives. The depictions of love in all different forms gives the series a lot more substance and make it much more compelling to the audience than it would be if it had just been a cluster of bickering attorneys and legal jargon.

