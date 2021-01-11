In a dramatic turn of events, the Lincoln Lawyer series that was in the works at CBS at one point is now coming to Netflix with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground) replacing Logan Marshall-Green as the title character.

The legal drama hails from A+E Studios (Big Sky) as well as writers David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife), who will also executive produce alongside Ross Fineman (Goliath) and bestselling author Michael Connelly.

Humphrey will serve as showrunner on The Lincoln Lawyer, and Season 1 will consist of 10 one-hour episodes that will be based on The Brass Verdict, which is the second book in Connelly's series.

CBS had given The Lincoln Lawyer a significant production commitment before opting not to move forward with the project last May, citing issues stemming from the pandemic. There were rumors that Amazon would swoop in, as Connelly's Bosch series airs on the streamer, but Netflix came to the rescue instead and decided to make the casting swap.

Garcia-Rulfo will play Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, and the show will follow Mickey as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Garcia-Rulfo has played supporting parts in The Magnificent Seven, Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Netflix's own big-budget action movie 6 Underground, but he's a bold choice for this high-profile role. Fortunately, he's also an interesting pick, as we rarely see lawyers on television who aren't white or Black. He may not be the A-list star that Matthew McConaughey is, but I look forward to seeing him make this role his own.

Connelly wrote a brief blog post for Netflix regarding the announcement, so check out the edited version below, and don't miss the best new movies on Netflix this month.

What a year 2020 was. As writers we are used to sheltering in place, but this was different. It was the first time since college where I found myself unable to write for five weeks. But then things started to look up. In November, I released the sixth installment in The Lincoln Lawyer book series, The Law of Innocence. It had been seven years since the last book, and Mickey Haller had been ruminating in my mind.Today, I’m excited to announce that after a bit of a journey, Mickey Haller will come to life once again on screen - this time in the TV series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix and starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.The Lincoln Lawyer series will be adapted to serve up the complex and mysterious arcs fans know and love with a mix of light-hearted humor and a dose of family dynamics.Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother. Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role -- one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home. And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers -- both old and new fans -- around the world.

