As The Lincoln Lawyer gears up for the premiere of its second season next month, Lionsgate has set a date for the release of the Netflix show's Season 1 Blu-ray. An adaption of Michael Connelly's crime novel series, Season 1 was based upon The Brass Verdict, the second book of the series. At the helm is David Kelley, the mind behind other legal dramas such as Ally McBeal and Boston Legal, with Manuel Garcia-Ruffalo (The Magnificent Seven) appearing as the show's titular lawyer. The upcoming Blu-ray will arrive exclusively at Amazon, and will feature the show's entire first season alongside a blooper reel, retailing for $24.99.

When the first season premiered last year, it was apparent the show stood out against other legal drama contemporaries. Featuring a stellar performance from its lead, The Lincoln Lawyer blends the genre's signature courtroom going-ons with a dose of heart and relatability, exploring topics such as grief, divorce, and addiction.

Neve Campbell (Scream) appears as prosecution lawyer, and Haller's ex-wife, Hayley, as the two attempt to navigate a rekindling romance amidst the pressures of their work. If one ex-wife wasn't enough to deal with, Haller's second ex-wife, Lorna Crain (who is played by Ugly Betty alum Becki Newton), works alongside him as his legal assistant. Alongside Garcia-Ruffalo, Campbell and Newton, the show's cast is also made up of Angus Sampson (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids), and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs).

Image via Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Was a Success

Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer was a big hit for Netflix, with the streaming giant reporting that the show received a hefty 1.85 billion viewing minutes within its first week of release. It was no surprise, then, when news broke last June that the show had been renewed for a second season. The upcoming season will be released in two parts, with Part 1 releasing on July 6, while Part 2 follows less than a month later on August 3.

Check out the synopsis for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 and trailer for Season 2 below: