The Netflix series, The Lincoln Lawyer, has set a Blu-ray release date for its Season 1. The crime drama's freshman season arrives on Blu-ray this August, bringing the courtroom drama right to your home with special bonus features.

The release will bring all the hottest cases straight to Blu-ray with nearly 500 minutes of run time. The release will also feature all 10 episodes and include a blooper reel for an extra case of fun content. The high-definition playback is distributed by Lionsgate and will be exclusively available at Amazon.com for $24.99 starting August 15. The news comes right before the official release of Season 2 Part 2, which arrives on Netflix on Thursday, August 3.

What Is The Lincoln Lawyer About?

Based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novel, The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller, Los Angeles' hottest defense attorney with an iconoclastic vision. After being sidelined by personal dilemmas, Haller is ready to get back in the courtroom. He then inherits a law practice allowing him to work on new cases including a major murder trial. As the work load piles up, Haller must balance his career and private life, which includes being a father of a teenager and having two ex-wives, one of which works with him and the other is a Deputy District Attorney. The journey of this infamous lawyer includes all sorts drama with the women in his life, and those who enter it.

After a drama-packed season one, the Netflix series' second season has spiked up the drama even more as Haller has taken up a new romance. However, things get extra complicated as Haller has to defend this new love interest in a major court case. As though the plot was not fascinating enough, things turn worse for lawyer has he soon faces a dangerous situation resulting in a gun being drawn on him and being hospitalized. The series is quick on creating intriguing plots surrounding high-stake courtroom battles and best of all the beloved complex characters.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Angus Sampson. With the addition of Krista Warner, Jazz Raycole, Christopher Gorham, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine. Created by Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley. The series' writers include Connelly, Humphrey, Kelley, Ryan Hoang Williams, Chris Downey, Zach Calig, Gladys Rodriguez, and Dailyn Rodriguez.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 arrives on Blu-ray on August 15. Until then check out the official trailer of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 below: