The Big Picture Changes made in The Lincoln Lawyer TV series from the novel were necessary to update the story's themes to reflect the current reality.

The biggest change in Season 2 was replacing the novel's foreclosure storyline with the gentrification debate and the world of celebrity chefs and food culture.

The changes to the ending and other elements were made for dramatic reasons, and all changes were approved by the novel series author, Michael Connelly.

If you’re a fan of both The Lincoln Lawyer TV series and the Mickey Haller novel series, you probably realized that there are changes made to several elements of The Fifth Witness – the novel that inspired Season 2. In an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, series co-creator Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) addressed those changes and explained why they decided to modify the ending for television.

During the interview, Humphrey explained that since the Michael Connelly novel is 15 years old, you can’t help but update the themes to reflect the reality of the world we are living on. The biggest change, Humphrey says, is Lana Parrilla’s (Once Upon a Time) character Lisa Trammell having real estate problems, which was an urgent concern at the time. For Season 2 in 2023, real estate was still relevant but with a different approach:

"We changed a number of things, from the book to the show. Some of them were changed to update the book, which was written in the wake of the mortgage crisis in 2008. The story in the book revolved around a woman who was having her home foreclosed on, and that wasn’t particularly relevant to today, so we changed that to the gentrification debate and the world of celebrity chefs and food culture. And then, some of the changes were made for other reasons. The change to the ending of the book, and some other changes, were made for dramatic reasons."

Image via Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Changes Are Approved by Novel Series Author Michael Connelly

Humphrey also mentioned that the changes were all discussed and approved by Connelly, who is also an executive producer and writer on the show. He revealed that the process of creating the season has the team of writers pinpointing the important plot points of the novel and then building around them, which suggests that the themes and turning points are more important than being “faithful” to the source material.

The great mystery from Season 2 is whether Lisa did, in fact, kill the real estate mogul who filed a restraining order against her. By the end of the season, the series throws a curveball at the audience by revealing that Lisa’s innocence is debatable. In the novel, Lisa is just flat-out guilty, but she is acquitted by the jury, which makes Mickey cut ties with her.

You can stream all episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.