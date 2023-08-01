The Big Picture The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 picks up immediately after Part 1, with Mickey being assaulted and taken to the ER. Flashbacks explore his childhood and the repercussions of his reckless behavior.

The decision to split the season in two parts was made before production began, and the cliffhanger in the middle was planned out organically. Parking lots and garages are recurring locations for bad events in the series.

Season 2 is based on the fourth novel in the series, where Mickey takes on the case of a woman accused of murdering a high-profile mogul. The season stars a talented ensemble cast and premieres on Netflix this Thursday, August 3.

Back in July, fans of Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer were left with a heck of a cliffhanger: Caught by surprise in a deserted parking lot, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is held at gunpoint and then takes a beating that made viewers worried about his fate. But that was a month ago, and now Netflix is letting the cat out of the bag just ahead of the Season 2 Part 2 premiere to reveal what happened to Mickey immediately after the beating.

In a 2-minute sneak peek, it gets revealed that Part 2 picks up immediately after where Part 1 left off. Luckily for Mickey, his ever-present driver and confidante Izzy (Jazz Raycole) arrives moments after the lawyer gets assaulted and manages to call for help. Mick is then taken to the ER and a flashback reveals that the second part of the season will explore a bit of how Mickey’s reckless behavior has roots in his childhood. The sneak peek ends with Mickey waking up at the hospital with Maggie (Neve Campbell) by his side.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Division Was By Design

In an interview to Deadline last July, The Lincoln Lawyer co-showrunner Ted Humphrey revealed that the decision to split the season in two parts came way before production of Season 2 even began, which means that Netflix didn’t cut it in half randomly to maximize the show’s buzz:

“[B]efore the season began, I sat down with [novel series author] Michael Connelly and Dailyn Rodriguez, who I run the show with, and we mapped out the season before we were officially green-lit. The way we mapped it out before we knew there was going to be a five-episode break is that we had this cliffhanger in the middle. It just kind of worked out organically. We were able to tailor that to the five-episode break without any problem.”

Image via Netflix

Humphrey also told Netflix that he and his team decided that parking lots and parking garages would be a recurring location in the series because they realized that, in the novel series, bad things tend to happen in those places, “So we decided to have some fun with it this season.”

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the fourth novel in the series, titled The Fifth Witness. In both the novel and the show, Mickey takes on the case of Lisa Trammel (Lana Parilla), a woman accused of murdering a high-profile LA mogul. The series also stars Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Angus Sampson (Insidious: The Red Door), Krista Werner (Priorities), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Dead Ringers), Matt Angel (Dave), Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) and Marlene Forte (The Rookie).

Netflix premieres Season 2 Part 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer this Thursday, August 3.You can check out the sneak peek on Netflix’s website Tudum. Watch the trailer for Season 2 Part 2 below: