Gas up the car and grab your files, The Lincoln Lawyer will be returning to Netflix for a second season. Today, the streaming service announced that they would be renewing the show for a total of 10-episodes to be centered around the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s crime based series, titled The Fifth Witness. What’s even better is that the main cast has signed back on. That means that Season 2 will feature the familiar faces of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson.

Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer followed the pages of Connelly’s second book in the series, The Brass Verdict. In it, audiences were introduced to protagonist Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), a talented and hardworking lawyer who handles his business while being driven around in his Lincoln. No case is too high or low profile for Mickey as the tires on his car spin all around Los Angeles. Like his tangled cases, Mickey finds his personal life to be just as messy. Still hung up on his ex-wife and fellow attorney, Maggie McPherson (Campbell), Mickey continuously finds himself trying to rekindle their flame, often to no avail.

If Season 2 follows The Fifth Witness closely, we can expect to see Mickey take on yet another murder case. This time, his client will be Lisa Trammel, a woman accused of slaying a wealthy and prominent member of society named Mitchell Bondurant. Although the evidence is stacked against her, Trammel’s innocence may be proved by the fact that forensics have determined that the deceased clocked in at six-foot-two and was murdered by a hammer hit to the back of his head, from behind, while he was standing up. It’s with this key piece of evidence that Mickey hopes to prove that his client is not the murderer.

Image via Netflix

Season one saw Ted Humphrey as showrunner, a role in which he’ll now be joined in by Dailyn Rodriguez. The series was created by David E. Kelley, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Humphrey, Rodriguez, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. A+E Studios backs the production.

The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer clocked in a whopping 260.53 million hours viewed as of June 5, so it’s no surprise as to why Netflix jumped on renewing the series as soon as possible. Along with the streamer’s reimagining of the book series, the story of Mickey Haller also received the silver screen treatment back in 2011 in a film directed by Brad Furman that starred Matthew McConaughey. As of right now, a release date for Season 2 has not been revealed.