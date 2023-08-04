The Big Picture The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is full of complex mysteries, making it a show that benefits from a second viewing.

Rewatching the show allows viewers to catch hidden details and appreciate the intelligence of the main character, Mickey.

The cast of The Lincoln Lawyer, including Neve Campbell and Lana Parrilla, is worth watching and adds to the show's appeal.

By the end of Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, viewers finally get the answer for one of the mysteries of the season: Did Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla) kill real estate mogul Mitchell Bondurant (Clint Carmichael)? The answer turns out to be a lot more complex than we could imagine, and that’s why series co-creator Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) tells Collider's Christina Radish that you’d probably have a lot of fun watching the whole season again.

During the interview, Humphrey said that he and his team of writers envision The Lincoln Lawyer as a story that greatly benefits from a second viewing. In this particular case, viewers can go back and have an entirely different perspective at Lisa’s character and other people as well. There's also the fact that sometimes Mickey (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) will put a plan in motion and only later explain it. So when you watch it again knowing bit by bit, you admire the lawyer's intelligence a lot more. That's why the writer and executive producer highly recommends rewatching:

"I actually think the show is one that is built to be rewatched. It’s one of those mystery shows where, when you go back and watch it the second time, you will catch things that you didn’t, the first time. You will catch little looks and glances from people, at moments that either went right over your head the first time, or that you just didn’t notice. Upon repeated viewing, you’ll go, ‘Oh, okay.’”

Image via Netflix

There's More to The Lincoln Lawyer's Rewatchability Factor

In the very beginning of The Lincoln Lawyer’s second season there’s already a chance to spot those little elements that Humphrey refers to. By the end of episode 1, there's one character who reveals a whole different personality that we never saw coming and goes from a frail person to a huge threat. So this is one character that certainly gets more fun to watch after you know exactly who they are before the reveal.

Not that you’d need extra motivation to rewatch The Lincoln Lawyer: The cast alone is worth the watch as it also features Neve Campbell (Scream film series), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids), Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time), Angus Sampson (Fargo), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) and Krista Warner (Priorities).

You can watch and rewatch all episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.