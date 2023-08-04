The Big Picture Series co-creator Ted Humphrey is hopeful for a Season 3 renewal of The Lincoln Lawyer and already knows which book will be adapted next.

The show has not been following the chronological order of the books, with Season 1 based on book two and Season 2 on book four.

The season finale of The Lincoln Lawyer hints that the next book to be adapted is "The Gods of Guilt", but it depends on Netflix renewing the series and the resolution of the writers' strike.

If you already binged Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, you’ve certainly had the time to get baffled at the cliffhanger that we’re left on. When it comes to this era of television, we all know that ending a batch of episodes on a cliffhanger is dangerous territory. But series co-creator Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) revealed to Collider's Christina Radish that not only he’s optimistic about a possible Season 3 renewal, he already knows which book they are adapting for Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) next LA stint.

Even though The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a novel series by author Michael Connelly — who is also an executive producer and writer for the Netflix series – the adaptation hasn’t been following the chronological order of the books. Season 1 is largely based on book two, The Brass Verdict, while Season 2 is inspired by the fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness. During the interview, Humphrey said that the next book’s first couple of chapters have already made their way to the screen:

"The season ends with a cliffhanger that clearly tees up the next season. The last 10 minutes of this season are the first couple of chapters of the next book that we’re gonna adapt. We had begun the process of that. We had convened our writers and began the process of that when the writers' strike happened. Hollywood is obviously in a state of crisis right now. We obviously had to stop, as soon as the strike happened, but we’re very excited to get back to that, as soon as the strike is resolved. We are not officially greenlit for a third season. Netflix won’t do that until after the numbers come out from the second season, but everything looks positive."

The Gods of Guilt Is Teased At the End of Season 2

Even though Humphrey didn’t fully spell it out, the hint that the season finale of The Lincoln Lawyer gives is that the next book in line to get adapted is The Gods of Guilt, which is the fifth entry in the series. However, that depends entirely on Netflix deciding to bring the series back for Season 3, so we might have to wait a while before we can celebrate the story that will be told next.

On top of that, there’s the additional factor that, even if Netflix does decide to renew The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3, production won’t start until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike ends, as Humphey also mentioned. So, as much as that morgue reveal was devastating enough to make us crave more episodes, we’ll have to wait a bit for Mickey Haller’s return.

You can stream all episodes from The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.