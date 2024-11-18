Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer proved to fans that the Netflix series can be pretty devastating when it wants to. The new batch of episodes introduced viewers to Eddie (Allyn Moriyon), a friend of Mickey's (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) daughter who becomes his driver. Eddie became an instant favorite with his humor and knitting TikTok channel, and just when we started to get used to him... he died in a terrible car crash. It wasn't an accident, and series star Moriyon spoke to Tudum about it.

Since the real target of the accident was Mickey — because he keeps getting closer and closer to unveiling the real reason why his friend was killed — the title character is fueled with a desire for revenge, but by the end of the season does it feel like Eddie was properly avenged? Moriyon had a complex answer to this difficult question, saying:

"Yes and no. I do because I understand structurally how it does pay off, but I don’t think you’re ever going to feel fully satisfied. You see endless possibilities for Eddie, and it’s the same with Glory Days [Fiona Rene] — for anyone who Mickey feels responsible for having lost. A big question is if Mickey hadn’t made certain choices, if people would still be alive. I don’t know if he could get over that. I’m not over it."

What Was Eddie Rojas' Influence on Mickey?

When Season 3 ends, viewers do feel a sense of accomplishment because Mickey was able to find out why there was such an effort to silence everyone investigating Glory Days’ death, and Moriyon underscored that although Eddie's stint on the series was short, he was able to teach Mickey that "he doesn’t have all the answers and sometimes solutions come from the oddest places."

Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer has Mickey investigating the death of Glory Days while we witness the journey of Lorna (Becki Newton) to become a full-fledged lawyer and even take her own cases. However, with the way that things ended, chances are that Mickey's ex-wife will be forced to pick up the slack and either take the firm's cases while Mickey defends himself or convince her boss that the time has come to finally let someone else do the talking. Either way, we'll have to wait until Netflix announces that Season 4 is officially a go to see what happens next.

