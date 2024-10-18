After a little while away, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 dropped on Netflix on October 17, and it was good to have LA's hottest lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) back on the job. The murder of Glory Days (Fiona Rene) was Mickey's sole focus throughout the season, and the season finale ultimately produced the goods with the revelation of who was responsible. However, as with good TV, the show threw up one huge spanner in the works with its final scene. Haller moved from lawyer to client as the body of his client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton), was found in his car's trunk after he had been pulled over for a missing license plate. Series co-showrunner Ted Humphrey has teased what enormous ramifications that scene might have for Mickey's future.

Speaking during an interview with TV Insider, Humphrey discusses how the final scenes alters Mickey's character drastically, right in the moment when he has found some peace. "Yes. It’s funny, my wife said to me when she saw that, oh, can’t you just let this guy be happy for a minute? And I said, well, it wouldn’t be much of a TV show if we did that," Humphrey said. "But no, Season 2 of the show was, we referred to it internally as the Icarus season, right? Mickey is flying high off the Trevor Elliott case, and then he gets kind of knocked down to speed and has to rebuild himself." The scene before Mickey's life falls apart has him smiling, planning a vacation, with breeze in his face and then it all goes down the drain. "I’ve gotten over these sins of the past, and now I can kind of get back on an even keel and just start my life over again," Humphrey adds regarding Mickey. "And then wham! As I say, it wouldn’t be much of a drama if we didn’t throw a curve ball into his life."

Mickey Haller is no stranger to trouble by any means. While he might have the likes of Lorna (Becky Newton), Cisco (Angus Sampson), and Izzy (Jazz Raycole) to help with his legal challenges. His troubles in his personal life and with his family offer another varied challenge. However, this is as close as this particular Icarus has come to getting burnt by the Sun, and co-showrunner Humphrey teases it'll be quite a challenge:

"Well, what tops it is obviously Mickey is now the client, the jeopardy that his clients have been in up until now, now he’s in, and it’s truly the toughest case of all. And if you think back over the course of three seasons, what is the mantra that his father taught him and that Legal Siegel [Elliott Gould] has reminded him of? There’s no worse client than an innocent man. Well, what happens when you’re that innocent man and how do you handle that? And how do you deal with the fact that traditionally a lawyer who represents himself is a fool for a client? So we’ll see."

There Could Be More of Mickey Haller to Come

Image via Netflix

The state of affairs for Mickey suggests that the show is planning towards a fourth season. With Haller's freedom now at stake, it will be interesting to see how LA's finest attorney handles being the client. Series showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez had previously revealed plans to extend the run of The Lincoln Lawyer to prospective fifth and sixth seasons. "We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books. If the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, then we will keep making the show... we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that," the pair said recently.

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream right now on Netflix. You can also stream previous seasons of the show on Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date May 13, 2022 Cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo , Becki Newton , Angus Sampson , Jazz Raycole , Neve Campbell , Krista Warner , Lana Parrilla , Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine , Yaya DaCosta , Marlene Forte , Chris Browning , Matt Angel , Elliott Gould , Katrina Rosita , LisaGay Hamilton , Heather Mazur , Reggie Lee , Shenita Moore , Kim Hawthorne , Mikal Vega , Mike McColl , Saul Huezo , Ryan W. Garcia , La'Charles Trask , Christine Horn , Shwayze , Jeff Francisco , David Clayton Rogers , Fiona Rene , Douglas Bennett , Clint Carmichael , Darien Sills-Evans , Adam J. Harrington Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) David E. Kelley Writers David E. Kelley Streaming Service(s) Netflix Character(s) Mickey Haller , Lorna Crane , Dennis Cisco Wojciechowski , Izzy Letts , Maggie McPherson , Hayley Haller , Lisa Trammell , Detective Raymond Griggs , Andrea Freemann , Judge Teresa Medina , Teddy Vogul , Henry Dahl , Legal Siegel , Tanya Cruz , Judge Mary Holder , Carol Dubois , Angelo Soto , Bailiff , Janelle Simmons , Eli Wyms , Juror No. 7 , Jesús Menendez , Rene , Gary Furlong , Jo Giorgetti , Terrell Coleman , Alvin Aquino , Russell Lawson , Gloria Glory Days Dayton , Kaz , Mitchell Bondurant , Detective Howard O'Brien , Jeff Trammell Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX