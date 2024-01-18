The Big Picture The Lincoln Lawyer is heading into its third season on Netflix after the writers' and actors' strike.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes and is based on Michael Connelly's book The Gods of Guilt.

The show will feature returning cast members Neve Campbell and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, along with several others.

With the historic writers’ and actors’ strike now almost a distant memory, studios are finally picking up with projects that were left behind when the unions picked up their picket signs and posted up in front of the lots. According to Deadline, the latest show to get back to business is Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer which is heading into its third season. A first look of what’s to come sees a smiling Neve Campbell seated opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on a cozy couch with the pair enjoying a nice glass of red and some casual conversation.

Another image shows off a sunny day on the show’s set with Garcia-Rulfo getting into the spirit of his titular character, also known as Mickey Haller. With cameras ready for action, the picture is a true behind-the-scenes shot on the set of one of Hollywood’s biggest productions. A lifeguard post behind Garcia-Rulfo teases that Mickey will be driving his Lincoln Town Car to one of the gorgeous beaches outside of Los Angeles.

So far, we know that Season 3 of Netflix’s series, which is an adaptation of Michael Connelly’s book The Gods of Guilt, will be 10 episodes total. The overarching story comes from the author’s literary series, The Lincoln Lawyer, which previously received on-screen treatment via the 2011 Matthew McConaughey-fronted film of the same name. The movie was a massive hit with audiences cheering it on for a sequel. While the follow-up film would never come to fruition, Netflix picked up the Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez co-showrun production with fans eager to get more of the crime-centered drama.

Who’s In Season 3 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’?

Along with the return of Campbell and Garcia-Rulfo in the show’s leading roles, the next batch of episodes will also see the return of Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids), Angus Sampson (Mad Max: Fury Road), Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med), Fiona Rene (Fire Country), Krista Warner (Middlehood), Elliott Gould (the Ocean’s Eleven franchise), and Devon Graye (Dexter).

With Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer being one of the streamer’s most successful productions yet, an even bigger turnout can be anticipated for Season 3. As of right now, no release date has been set for the next show’s next installment, but the first two chapters are now streaming in their entirety on Netflix. Dive into the newly released teaser images below and stay tuned for more information on when you can expect The Lincoln Lawyer to return.