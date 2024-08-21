The Big Picture Mickey Haller balances personal & professional life in season three of The Lincoln Lawyer, premiering October 17.

Mickey Haller is on his next case, which is quite personal. Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 will premiere this fall on October 17. The 10-episode third season finds LA's hottest lawyer tackling another case based on Michael Connelly's fifth book, The God of Guilt, in The Lincoln Lawyer book series. It is unclear if all episodes will drop on the said date or if the release will be split like in the preceding season.

The new season finds Mickey struggling to balance a thriving career with his personal life, especially when the personal and professional become entangled. “This season is very exciting,” Garcia-Rulfo told Tudum. “We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty.”

What to Expect In 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3

The anticipated season continues the existing stories from Season 2 while threading new ones into the narrative. Mickey takes on a new client, Julian La Cosse, who was teased in the final episode of Season 2. LaCosse had been arrested for Glory Days' murder even if he claimed that he was innocent. Because Glory Days is Mickey and Julian's mutual friend, Mickey agrees to represent him. First-look images from the upcoming season tease the case as Julian and Mickey are seen in an interrogation room.

The images feature several surprises as Mickey's ex-wife, Maggie, appears despite leaving the city in Season 2. The cast and creatives behind the show revealed that Maggie only appears in flashbacks since she's still an important part of Mickey's life. “We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer, but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be,” Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Netflix. Elsewhere, Andrea Newman is also back.

The season features returning cast members led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Newman, Neve Campbell as Maggie. Elliot Gould as Legal Siegel, Krista Warner as Hayley, Fiona Renee as Glory Days, and Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse. New cast members include Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner, Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas, John Pirruccello as Willliam Forsythe, and Phillip Anthony-Rodriguez as Adam Suarez.

Catch up with the first two seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix before Season 3 debuts on October 17.