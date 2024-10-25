The Lincoln Lawyer, one of Netflix's biggest hit series, is back for a third season and it's fair to say that the show is better than ever, if the critical response is anything to go by. Scoring an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, this new season has surpassed even Matthew McConaughey’s 2011 film The Lincoln Lawyer, which earned an admirable 84% but didn’t quite reach the perfection Netflix’s adaptation has achieved this time around. The third season, as with everything else, is based on a book from Michael Connelly. This time around, it's The Gods of Guilt, the fifth novel in The Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s portrayal of Mickey Haller takes on greater intensity as he defends Julian La Cosse, a man accused of killing a woman tied to Haller’s own past.

As with the the first two seasons, one of the most celebrated elements of Season 3 is its pitch-perfect portrayal of the legal world. Legal thrillers are an evergreen topic and genre and Netflix knows they're onto a winner with this one. The courtroom scenes this season are charged with intensity and it's a masterclass in legal jargon being thrown around in ways that make it understandable for audiences. Collider's Erick Massoto reviewed the third season, and praised its watchability.

Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is still a nice investment for anyone who likes murder mysteries, even though the series presents its weakest case so far. Despite fumbling several storylines, the show is still entertaining and compelling, and you hardly feel like you're wasting your time.

What Are the Differences Between the Show and the Movie?

Of course, both follow defense attorney Mickey Haller but diverge significantly in storytelling and character depth. The film features a morally ambiguous and relaxed Haller, as you'd expect from McConaughey, and the movie focuses on one single case at a breakneck speed which makes sense given it only has two hours to tell the story. Garcia-Rulfo’s portrayal in the series spans multiple cases, offering a layered character who faces deeper personal struggles, particularly through relationships with his ex-wife, Maggie, and colleagues like Izzy.

The film condenses The Lincoln Lawyer novel into a two-hour plot that focuses tightly on courtroom drama and suspense. The Netflix series, however, adapts multiple books over time, which allows for a deeper and more complex examination of Haller as a man, husband and father, as well as his abilities as an attorney.

Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is streaming on Netflix now.

