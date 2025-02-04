It looks like Mickey Haller’s smooth-talking charm is about to hit a serious roadblock. Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is revving up for its fourth season, and with it comes a new adversary who’s more than ready to slam the brakes on Haller’s courtroom swagger and put him on the other side of the stand for a change. As per Deadline, Constance Zimmer has been cast as Dana Berg, a prosecutor who’s as relentless as she is ruthless, and she’s set to appear in all 10 episodes, so if you thought Mickey had it tough before, buckle up, he's about to have the fight of his life on his hands.

It's Zimmer's return to A+E Studios, who produce the series alongside Netflix. She previously worked alongside A+E in the Peabody Award-winning series UnReal, for which she received critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination to boot. She’s had a busy few years with roles in Amazon’s Shelter, ABC’s Big Sky, Peacock’s The Calling, and Freeform’s Good Trouble.

Who is Dana Berg in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series?

Zimmer’s character, Dana Berg, is plucked straight from Michael Connelly’s sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence, which serves as the building blocks for Season 4. The season picks up right where Season 3’s shocker of a finale left us: with Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) getting arrested after a client’s body was found chilling in the trunk of his own Lincoln. That's not the best PR for someone operating law out of his car. But instead of defending a client, Mickey’s now forced to defend himself in the biggest trial of his career, and it's not just his freedom on the line this time, but also his reputation as a lawyer. No pressure.

That's where "Death Row Dana" comes into play. If that wasn't bad enough, she's also got history with Mickey’s first ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell), having worked alongside her in the LA District Attorney’s office, and she's quite happy to bend rules and play dirty to ensure she gets a guilty verdict. So this pretty much makes her Mickey's worst nightmare, but in a lovely tailored suit.

All three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer can be streamed right now on Netflix in their entirety. A release date for Season 4 has yet to be announced, but keep your eye on Collider for more updates as the fourth season heads into production.