There is a thrill to solving legal cases, at least on television. They make it seem extra cool. From Suits to Better Call Saul, manipulating the law and getting it to swing your way can be pretty cool. When you are LA's hottest lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who sometimes works from the back of his Lincoln Navigator, it becomes a lot better. Netflix is pretty confident that the desire for Haller remains strong, as a third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is set to arrive on the streamer on October 17. Ahead of the new season, showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have shared their thoughts on the show's future beyond its third season.

Helping to tie into the new season is a case from the end of Season 2, and Humphrey and Rodriquez suggest, in a conversation with TV Insider, that the end of the coming season could set up a new case to explore in season 4. The pair of creatives also revealed plans to adapt existing novels to the outlet, as well as loose plans for a fifth and sixth season. "We always set up sort of the next case of the season. This one won’t quite set up the next case, but it will definitely set up the next book," showrunner Rodriguez said. Co-showrunner Humphrey added:

"I think we can say this season will definitely propel us in a very exciting and personal way into a Season 4. Michael hints that he’s potentially working on another Lincoln Lawyer book beyond the ones that have already been published. We don’t know that for sure. Obviously, if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it. We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books. If the audience keeps enjoying what we’re doing, then we will keep making the show... we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that."

When The Lincoln Lawyer returns for Season 3, the series will see Mickey tackling a case that is somewhat personal to him. The 10-episode third season is based on Michael Connelly's fifth book, The God of Guilt, in The Lincoln Lawyer book series. Mickey will be seeking to unravel the assassination of Glory Days aka Gloria (Fiona Rene) and who might be intent on framing her best friend, and why go through all the trouble. The deeper Mickey digs, the more trouble he seems to find. Helping Mickey through his legal challenges once more will be Lorna (Becky Newton), Cisco (Angus Sampson), and Izzy (Jazz Raycole).

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season Will Experience More Andrea Magic

Image via Netflix

While not a part of the source material, the third season will see the return of Andrea Freman (Yaya DaCosta) to challenge Mickey's legal expertise and his perceptions of the law. Discussing DaCosta's role, showrunner Humphrey revealed that her character was too good to part with. “Andrea Freeman will be returning in Season 3," Humphrey said at the time. "We loved the dynamic between her and Mickey as well, and she will play a very significant role — though in a somewhat different capacity than Season 2.”

Part of the returning cast for Season 3 will be Mickey's ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell), Elliot Gould as Legal Siegel, Krista Warner as Hayley, and Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse. New cast members previously announced by Netflix include Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner, Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas, John Pirruccello as Willliam Forsythe, and Phillip Anthony-Rodriguez as Adam Suarez.

Netflix premieres Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer on October 17.

WATCH ON NETFLIX