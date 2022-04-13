Netflix has released a new trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer, an upcoming series about a morally ambiguous lawyer who uses a Lincoln Town Car as his office. Inspired by the novels by Michael Connelly, the series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the titular lawyer.

The trailer introduces Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) and his iconic Lincoln, adorned with a license plaque that spells “NTGUILTY.” It doesn’t take more than a glance to understand exactly what kind of lawyer Mickey is: rich, pretentious, and with a rooted belief that the Law should bend to his confidence. Mickey knows he’s good at what he does, but he doesn’t really care about true justice. Instead, he’s ready to take shady cases that can give him easy wins and increase his popularity. And more often than not, Mickey defends people he actually knows to be guilty.

Unfortunately for Mickey, not everything is going well in his life. For starters, his morally ambiguous work has led his wife (Neve Campbell) astray. And while Mickey is always ready to smooth-talk his way in court, he has a more challenging time getting his family back. Even worse, Mickey’s life might be in danger, as someone is following him and trying to make sure he doesn’t reveal any dangerous secrets. One of Mickey’s old cases is more significant than he thought, and to stay alive, he’ll need to solve it for real instead of just improvising.

The Lincoln Lawyer is developed by eleven-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley, who has extensive experience with courtroom dramas, including Ally McBeal, The Practice, Boston Legal, and most recently, Goliath. Goliath also starred Garcia-Rulfo, making The Lincoln Lawyer the second courtroom collaboration between star and creator. The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (Jericho), and Angus Sampson (Fargo).

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is not the first adaptation of Connelly’s series of books. In 2011, Matthew McConaughey played the crook lawyer in a critically acclaimed movie of the same name. However, while the film adapts the first book of Connelly’s series, the upcoming Netflix series will focus on the second installment, The Brass Verdict.

Netflix premieres all ten episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer on May 13. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for The Lincoln Lawyer:

Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, 'The Brass Verdict'.

