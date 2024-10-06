When adhering to period authenticity in film, there's a fine line between fastidiousness and sheer obnoxiousness. While filmmaking, as a craft, is an art form, most of the effort going into making a movie consists of menial labor. Crew members want to get the job done and move on with their lives, and the prospect of complying with the lofty demands of an actor who wants to immerse themselves in period accuracy is not ideal. When working on a film with Daniel Day-Lewis, an actor synonymous with intense character preparation in method actor, no one should've been surprised to discover that he prohibited any anachronistic item on the set of Steven Spielberg's Civil War-set biographical drama, Lincoln, including paper cups.

Steven Spielberg's 'Lincoln' Features an Iconic Performance by Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the finest actors to grace the screen, is supposedly retired from the business. However, his 2017 retirement following Phantom Thread is not the first time he has walked away from acting, as his 1997 retirement ended up being merely a hiatus. Even when active as a performer, Day-Lewis is known for taking extended breaks in between roles so he can properly study and immerse himself in his characters, whether it is the psychotic crime lord, Bill "The Butcher" Cutting, from Gangs of New York, greedy oil tycoon Daniel Plainview from There Will Be Blood, or the gifted but temperamental fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread. In order to portray 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, a towering figure in American history, Day-Lewis went to his most extreme lengths to give yet another Academy Award-winning performance.

Recounting Lincoln's entire life on the screen, from his days as a lawyer in Illinois to leading the U.S. in the throes of the Civil War, is too seismic for one feature-length film to document. Lincoln, directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner, wisely focuses on a narrow but monumental period during Lincoln's presidency: the passing of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, which would abolish slavery. Despite its weighty text, Lincoln is a refreshingly grounded film, a chamber drama focusing on nuanced performance work from its deep cast, including Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones, David Strathairn, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Of course, it is Day-Lewis' tour de force performance as the titular role empowering Lincoln. Although he did undergo a remarkable physical transformation, Day-Lewis captures the essence of Lincoln: a beacon of hope and unity amid a bloody internal conflict.

Daniel Day-Lewis Demanded Authenticity When Filming 'Lincoln'

To achieve such an incredible performance, Day-Lewis put himself, and his co-stars, through the wringer of intense method acting. Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, prolific character actor Tim Blake Nelson, who plays U.S. representative Richard Schell in Lincoln, revealed the exact demands ordered by Day-Lewis — or rather, "Mr. President" on the set — as the actor requested that he only be referred to as "Lincoln," even when the cameras were off. Nelson claimed that "nobody was allowed to wear T-shirts with logos on them." The three-time Oscar winner prohibited any anachronisms on the set, including paper cups. "You had to have something that was made of materials that would have been available in the late 19th century," Nelson explained, which ruled out any shorts or sneakers. It goes without saying, but cell phones were a no-no (a stipulation that Christopher Nolan could get behind).

From afar, these stringent demands sound insufferable, the epitome of Hollywood celebrity megalomania and superficiality. According to Nelson, Daniel Day-Lewis executed his on-set rules "in a way that somehow didn’t annoy anyone." He believed it was ultimately a valuable experience, as the demands made the production "a more disciplined place." While, as a director, he would never require his actors to undergo the same extensive preparation, Nelson said that his participation on a Day-Lewis set forced him to process the art of acting "more seriously," claiming that transporting to mid-19th century America "just made me better," as an actor. The impressively stacked cast of Lincoln suggests that actors are not intimidated or alienated by Day-Lewis' rigorous preparation.

Film culture has grown more skeptical of method acting in recent years due to the toxic behavior and unethical practices that arise from performers who refuse to break character. However, Daniel Day-Lewis, the anti-celebrity who lives a private life away from the cameras, seemingly does not engage in such obsessive preparation for clicks or attention. In an interview, he interprets his unique craft as a collaborative experience, as he informed Steven Spielberg of his approach to playing Lincoln well in advance. When starring alongside Day-Lewis, prepare to have your fashion and vocabulary drastically altered. Lincoln, or any Day-Lewis production, might be an arduous shoot, but the results are always worth it in the end.

