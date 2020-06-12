Linda Cardellini Takes Us from ‘Boy Meets World’ to ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Dead to Me’

–
We’ve shared a good deal from our Collider Connected episode with Linda Cardellini including her thoughts on Laura Barton’s role in the MCU, a possible Freaks and Geeks reunion and her experience working with Josh Trank on Capone, but that’s only scratching the surface of our full conversation.
If the response to those previous articles is any indication, I know I’m not alone when I say, Cardellini is and has been one of my favorite actors for years and years. Whether it was falling head over heels for the ensemble of Freaks and Geeks, watching her nail the slapstick comedy on Kenan & Kel, seeing her make an indelible impression on Mad Men in a guest starring role, or absolutely commanding the screen alongside Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, Cardellini consistently delivers, truly enhancing every single film or show she’s in. With that in mind, who better to feature on an episode of Collider Connected?
In this extended interview, Cardellini walks us through a whole bunch of major milestones in her career including her very first gig working as an extra, being called a “home-wrecker” after guest starring on Boy Meets World, committing to a lengthy run on ER, being part of one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and so much more. You can watch the full interview at the top of this article, and if you’d like, scroll down for a time code breakdown of the entire conversation.
Dead to Me Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.
Linda Cardellini:
- 00:33 – Cardellini discusses her early inspirations and what made her say, “I’ve got to be an actor!”
- 02:34 – What was the role that gave Cardellini the confidence that she could really make a career as an actor?
- 04:00 – Finding the balance between the eagerness to take as many opportunities as possible and the need to pick and choose the gigs to best shape her career; the first time she ever worked as an extra.
- 06:05 – Cardellini was a guest star on many very popular TV shows in the 90s; which is the one that made her the most nervous to jump into?
- 08:05 – The most challenging part of moving from theater to television.
- 09:00 – Revisiting her episode of Kenan & Kel and working on Good Burger.
- 10:30 – Cardellini talks about breaking up Cory and Topanga on Boy Meets World.
- 12:27 – What Cardellini learned from all of her early guest starring roles; choosing Freaks and Geeks over other opportunities.
- 14:55 – How does Cardellini feel about the possibility of a Freaks and Geeks reunion?
- 16:35 – Cardellini looks back on working on ER; did she know it was going to be such a longterm thing when she first signed on?
- 19:50 – What was it about Bloodline that made Cardellini want to commit to another series?
- 21:50 – Did her experience on Bloodline give her more confidence in jumping into another Netflix series?
- 22:57 – Who signed on for Dead to Me first, Cardellini or Christina Applegate?
- 25:05 – Cardellini addresses playing “the wife” in movies and how she decides whether or not to take those roles.
- 27:31 – Cardellini on the seamless flow of Judy’s back and forth with Jen on Dead to Me.
- 29:05 – Does Cardellini have a favorite scene from Dead to Me?
- 31:28 – Dead to Me Spoiler Warning! Cardellini addresses Dead to Me spoilers including filming Jen and Judy’s big fight in Episode 9 of Season 2 and discussing how they approached Judy forgiving Jen for the murder.
- 37:47 – Has Cardellini played the Dead to Me drinking game?
- 38:28 – How did Cardellini feel about Laura Barton’s arc in the MCU?
- 39:49 – Were the Fantastic Four rumors a concern for Cardellini when considering whether or not to work with Josh Trank on Capone?
- 42:57 – Who is someone Cardellini has worked with that’s changing the industry for the better?