Linda Cardellini Takes Us from ‘Boy Meets World’ to ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Dead to Me’

We’ve shared a good deal from our Collider Connected episode with Linda Cardellini including her thoughts on Laura Barton’s role in the MCU, a possible Freaks and Geeks reunion and her experience working with Josh Trank on Capone, but that’s only scratching the surface of our full conversation.

If the response to those previous articles is any indication, I know I’m not alone when I say, Cardellini is and has been one of my favorite actors for years and years. Whether it was falling head over heels for the ensemble of Freaks and Geeks, watching her nail the slapstick comedy on Kenan & Kel, seeing her make an indelible impression on Mad Men in a guest starring role, or absolutely commanding the screen alongside Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, Cardellini consistently delivers, truly enhancing every single film or show she’s in. With that in mind, who better to feature on an episode of Collider Connected?

In this extended interview, Cardellini walks us through a whole bunch of major milestones in her career including her very first gig working as an extra, being called a “home-wrecker” after guest starring on Boy Meets World, committing to a lengthy run on ER, being part of one of the biggest film franchises of all time, and so much more. You can watch the full interview at the top of this article, and if you’d like, scroll down for a time code breakdown of the entire conversation.

Dead to Me Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

