When we talk about "snubs" with awards, we usually think of them as the result of human error, voters being swayed in ways they shouldn't be. This could manifest in ways like an overly aggressive campaign snatching the nomination slot from someone more deserving, or a film not resonating with voters due to genre bias or being released too early in the year. What's less common is a snub happening because of a rule technicality that is rarely brought up, but that's exactly why Linda Fiorentino didn't get an Oscar nomination for one of the great performances of the 1990s in The Last Seduction.

'The Last Seduction' Shows a Different Kind of Femme Fatale

Anybody who knows classic cinema is familiar with the femme fatale, a staple of noir and neo-noir that usually serves as an alluring distraction to the luckless protagonist. The femme fatale is often the bridesmaid and rarely the bride, which is why Bridget Gregory (Fiorentino) isn't like other girls, she's much worse. The Last Seduction frames her as the antiheroine of her own story, but with none of the moral conflict or sense of righteous justice against a cruel world that has motivated some of history's most notorious femme fatales.

When her no-good husband, Clay (Bill Pullman), comes home with $700,000 in drug money, she steals the money from him and hides out in nearby Benson, New York. Now a big city girl stuck in a small-town world, she's bored stiff with nothing to do except drink and work a menial insurance job, until she meets Mike (Peter Berg), a local loser who's desperately thirsty for her. Taking him up on his offer of hookups, Bridget fills her time scheming for a way out of her personal hell, made all the more imperative by Clay potentially being hot on her trail.

Linda Fiorentino Is One of the Fiercest Femme Fatales In History

A film that's devoted to twisting story conventions while serving noir vibes with a grainy '90s-chic veneer, The Last Seduction rides as high as it does because of Linda Fiorentino's take-no-prisoners performance. She's unapologetic in her irritation with everyone around her, brutally honest about how deep her selfishness runs, and smart enough to improvise her way around unforeseen complications rather than rely on one grand plan. We usually love villains with tragic backstories and empathetic reasoning for their heinous actions, but Bridget ferociously rejects any and all sympathy, and Fiorentino owns that with devilish relish. Not since Gene Tierney in Leave Her to Heaven has there been a noir antiheroine so unambiguously evil in her lust for what she wants, and Fiorentino bristles with a sardonic disdain flowing out of her dry ice eyes paired with her smoky voice, as if Lauren Bacall reigned in a post-Hays Code world. Many former fatales have mixed capitalist ambition with authentic infatuation, but few have been as naked in defining how sharply delineated those lines are as Bridget Gregory, and it's that self-amused spitefulness that made Linda Fiorentino know it had to be hers.

A Technicality Rule Robbed Linda Fiorentino of Oscar Validation