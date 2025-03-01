Since 2017, Lindsay Hubbard has been a fixture on Summer House for its nine seasons. Lindsay has delivered top-tier reality TV, between outbursts with a number of her boyfriends we've seen on the show to her on and off again feud with Paige DeSorbo. However, watching this season, you can tell there's been a shift. Summer House is all about young, single New Yorkers who work by day and party by night. Lindsay is not that at all anymore. It's becoming more and more obvious she has grown out of Summer House — but still belongs in the Bravo universe. That's exactly why I think she would be the perfect addition to a rebooted Real Housewives of New York City.

Lindsay Hubbard's Life Is Far More "Housewife" Now

Lindsay's lifestyle is becoming more aligned with Real Housewives than Summer House. This season, she announced that she's pregnant! Although she has had her daughter Gemma Brit Kufe now, we know that throughout Season 9, we will see Lindsay navigate pregnancy, which will completely change things. She most definitely won't be drinking or partying. Although she went out to the club with everyone, she backed out of the Fourth of July party. Lindsay will have other priorities this season. Getting rest, taking prenatals, and alleviating stress — it doesn't exactly make for a good season of Summer House. Her pregnancy will also shift the dynamic between the other houseguests, who may hold back on their antics out of respect for a pregnant woman living in the house with them. It just makes things a little weird — a group of rowdy party-goers playing beer pong on one side of the backyard and a soon-to-be mother relaxing on the other.

To make things weirder than they already are, Carl Radke, Lindsay's ex-fiancé, is living in the house. Carl, having to be confined to the house with his ex, who is pregnant with another man's baby, is just plain awkward. Summer House is not going to be sustainable if Lindsay and Carl have to continue to live in the same house. They both need distance from each other to fully move on and thrive.

Lindsay's new lifestyle suits The Real Housewives of New York City far better. We've seen housewives going through the woes of motherhood. That's what the show is all about! Lindsay's journey into motherhood is not a Summer House storyline — but it is the perfect Real Housewives storyline. Navigating parenting, her new relationship with baby daddy Turner Kufe, and juggling the hustle and bustle of New York City is just what RHONY needs.

Lindsay Hubbard Has Expressed Interest In Joining RHONY