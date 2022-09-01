Netflix has announced today that star Lindsay Lohan is set to lead the cast of the streaming platform’s upcoming rom-com Irish Wish. The movie is part of Lohan's new partnership with Netflix, which also includes another upcoming mysterious title.

In Irish Wish, Lohan will play a woman who has to suffer her best friend getting married to the love of her life. Instead of preserving her mental health, Lohan’s character agrees to become a bridesmaid to the marriage, leading her on a trip to Ireland. The day before the wedding, though, Lohan makes a wish for true love, waking up the next day as a bride-to-be. However, her wishes backfire as she realizes she’s not engaged with the man she wished for. While initially disappointed, Lohan’s character soon realizes her soulmate is not who she thought he was. Even so, if she survives the chaotic experience, she might find true love.

Lohan started her acting career in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. In the following decade, Lohan would star in films such as Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, cult classics that we all watch while wearing pink on Wednesdays. However, Lohan has been staying out of the spotlight since 2013, when the star took a hiatus from her acting career. Since then, Lohan only starred in 2019’s low-budget horror production Among the Shadows. Fortunately, there’s a lot of Lohan on the horizon, as Irish Wish is the second Netflix movie to star the actress in the upcoming years. Before Irish Wish, Lohan is set to show up in the Holiday-themed rom-com Falling for Christmas.

Irish Wish will be directed by Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) from a script by Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian, and Michael Damian. The movie is produced by MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian. Executive producers include Hansen, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano. So far, Lohan is the only cast member attached to the project.

Here’s the synopsis for Irish Wish:

When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

There’s still no release date for Irish Wish. Falling for Christmas will come to Netflix on November 10. If you want to check out Lohan's last acting gig, here's the trailer for Among the Shadows:

