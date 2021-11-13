After taking a years-long hiatus from acting, it was revealed back in May of this year that actress and singer Lindsay Lohan will be returning to the screen for a Christmas holiday romantic comedy for the streaming platform Netflix and we’ve just gotten a first look photo.

The recently revealed photo shows Lohan standing next to her co-star, Glee actor Chord Overstreet. Both wear warm clothing appropriate for the winter weather and Christmas decorations can be seen in the background. For this rom-com, which is rumored to be titled Christmas in Wonderland, Lohan will be playing the role of a recently engaged rich hotel heiress who gets into an accident that causes her to suffer from total memory loss. As fate would have it, she ends up under the care of a good-looking lodge owner - played by Overstreet - and his young daughter in the days prior to Christmas.

This new Netflix Holiday movie is directed by Janeen Damian, who co-wrote the script along with Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian. The film is produced by Brad Krevoy from MPCA and Michael Damian from Riviera films. Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe and David Wulf serve as executive producers. Other confirmed members of the cast include George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez.

Production is said to have begun this November 8 and is going to last for approximately two months, until December 15. The shooting is taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This Netflix’s Holiday Rom-Com, or Christmas in Wonderland as it has come to be known, will be premiering in 2022, sometime during next year’s holiday season.

