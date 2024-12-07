Lindsay Lohan was everywhere in the early 2000s. She was the teen star, with classics like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls cementing her as the face of an acting generation. Once Lohan’s personal life took a grim turn, her acting career stalled and she fell from grace. During her darker years, there was a tendency for movie critics to pan her projects, as many wouldn't look past her public image. Now, as Lohan returns to acting, audiences are rediscovering her films that were initially dismissed as trashy. One such title is 2007's I Know Who Killed Me, which IndieWire recently included on their list of best Giallo and Giallo-inspired movies.

Critically and commercially panned, I Know Who Killed Me was originally written off as a stylized mess. It sees Lohan once again playing two women with the same face. Aubrey, a creative teen who is kidnapped and tortured by a local serial killer, and Dakota, a tough stripper who looks identical to Aubrey and surfaces days after Aubrey’s disappearance. Dakota has wounds matching Aubrey’s torture, and memories of the events, but no idea who Aubrey is. Confused and desperate for answers, Dakota tries to find her would-be killer and her doppelganger.

'I Know Who Killed Me' Is Lindsay Lohan’s Darkest Project

Close

It’s not uncommon for actors to find themselves typecast. After her breakthrough role in Parent Trap, Lohan frequently starred as the quirky teenage lead. Seeing her as Aubrey Fleming, the girl-next-door pianist in I Know Who Killed Me, is no surprise. Where Lohan does get the chance to break away from her usual role is through Dakota Moss. A tough-as-nails stripper who has survived kidnapping and torture, Dakota is a unique entry into Lohan's career. She is combative and aggressive, but Lohan plays Dakota as more than the average “bad girl.” She’s not stripping to rebel; she’s trying to survive. This independent streak teaches the audience early on just how capable Dakota is. She's smart and able to investigate not only her own disappearance but also Aubrey’s, along with the mystery of how the girls are connected.

The film does not shy away from body horror, painstakingly documenting multiple amputations. And what makes these torture scenes so effective is Lohan’s guttural performance. Her pain and terror feel real, with her screams going from shrill to hoarse as the torture goes on for days. The audience is terrified for her, wincing away every time the killer picks up another blade, feeling her pain as if it were their own.

Lohan is able to show off her acting chops not only by convincingly embodying Dakota but also by seamlessly switching between her scenes as Aubrey and Dakota. Like she did before at just 11 years old for The Parent Trap, she juggles the two girls flawlessly. Her tone of voice and mannerisms are distinct depending on who she’s playing in a given scene, so the audience can follow along with ease. Much of the suspense and tension of I Know Who Killed Me hinges on the Dakota/Aubrey mystery. It’s more pressing a question than even the serial killer plotline. Lohan’s ability to draw the audience in and get them invested in this drama is what makes the plot and emotional core of the film work.

‘I Know Who Killed Me’ Is the Perfect Giallo for a Modern Audience

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

A pulpy genre, giallo mashes together murder mystery and horror, while stylizing taboo subjects like gore, sex, and violence. One of the mainstays of the giallo genre is a female lead investigating a series of brutal killings. Lohan’s Dakota makes the perfect faux detective. Not only is she digging into the identity of the serial killer, but she’s also trying to uncover her relationship with Aubrey. Being involved as head investigator in both of the major mystery plots makes Lohan feel like the ultimate citizen detective.

Silverston’s I Know Who Killed Me relishes the visual language of the giallo. Lohan's stripper scenes feel gross, playing with tropey imagery, while also working in an element of fantasy. The torture scenes feel equally steeped in drama, but raw and overexposed rather than desirable. Instead of the lurid reds and blacks of the club, the torture room is all sterile blues. The camera trembles to match the fever of anxiety, and the music screeches. Instead of Lohan's vacant expression while dancing, her face twists in agony that the viewer can feel. The emotions and imagery in these scenes are at 11, playing with the drama native to giallos.

After she fell from stardom, every film Lindsay Lohan appeared in was reviled. Chris Silverston's I Know Who Killed Me was especially loathed, with the only media coverage focusing on Lohan's personal life and how the film swept at the Razzies, winning seven awards. But in the years since, it has gathered a cult following as a midnight movie, having screened in multiple independent theaters. Many have compared the descent into despair of the film's character to Lohan's own struggle with fame. However you interpret I Know Who Killed Me, it's great to see the movie — and its star — finally get the respect it deserves.

I Know Who Killed Me is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon