The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan's transition from coming-of-age YA films to rom-coms in 2006's Just My Luck showcased her potential in the genre.

The chemistry between Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine in the film is a standout, elevating the romantic storyline.

Just My Luck may be cheesy, but it remains an ideal comfort watch with a simple yet engaging plot.

After her comeback last year in the holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan is once again returning to the genre in the upcoming film Irish Wish. The actress is officially in her rom-com era, and in light of her latest projects, it is the ideal time to rewind the tape and reminisce on her first attempt at being a romantic lead. Lohan starred opposite Chris Pine in Just My Luck back in 2006, and the film followed a PR agent whose luck-filled lifestyle turns around when she kisses an extremely unlucky band agent at a party. Although this project was met with criticism upon its release (landing at a 14% average on Rotten Tomatoes), it has slowly morphed into an ideal comfort watch. Now that rom-coms are back in season, it is time to give this underrated gem a second look.

Just My Luck Manhattanite Ashley is known to many as the luckiest woman around. After a chance encounter with a down-and-out young man, however, she realizes that she's swapped her fortune for his. Release Date February 28, 2006 Director Donald Petrie Cast Lindsay Lohan , Chris Pine , Samaire Armstrong , Bree Turner , Faizon Love , Missi Pyle Runtime 103

'Just My Luck' Was Lindsay Lohan's First True Rom-Com

As a child actor, Lindsay Lohan became one of the signature faces in plenty of coming-of-age films. From Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen to Mean Girls, the actress was known for playing YA characters with big dreams, high school crushes, and struggles with popularity. She only ventured outside this niche in 2006 with Just My Luck, which happened to be the project that allowed for her to be seen in a more mature role, having a corporate job and living in the heart of Manhattan. In an interview with E! News to promote the film, Lohan spoke about how excited she was to get out of the teen scenario and play a grown-up:

"It's an older character for me, and it's something new. She is 23, and it's kind of nice to step out of just being in the high school age group. I loved that I got to dress up more sophisticated and kind of tap into the fashion side of it all."

This first attempt at being a lead in a rom-com showed how the Freaky Friday alum had the potential to embrace this genre, as we have come to see at this point of her career. Although the 2006 film was the opposite of acclaimed when it came out, nowadays, her performance in Just My Luck serves as living proof that she was meant to be a romantic lead all along. Her success as of late with Falling for Christmas, and soon with Irish Wish, is only a byproduct of what she already demonstrated back in the day with Just My Luck.

Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine Have Spot-On Chemistry in 'Just My Luck'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Aside from the fact that this rom-com allowed for Lindsay Lohan to transition from the YA scene to more adult storylines, it also featured on-point chemistry between her and Chris Pine. Lohan's character in the film, Ashley Albright, always seems to have luck in her favor as she wins on scratch tickets regularly and manages to get a promotion shortly after being hired. That said, things go south very quickly when she kisses Jake Hardin (played by Pine) and they swap their luck. Unlike Ashley, Jake gets splashed by cars on the street daily and has to clean bathrooms for a living instead of excelling as a band manager for McFly (a real-life band that play themselves in the film). Once their roles are reversed, Jake lives the dream in a luxurious condo and manages McFly's recording sessions in the studio. All the while, Ashley gets fired, she is driven out of her home by a massive leak, and she ends up taking the job her romantic interest used to have prior to luck getting on his side. As these two protagonists happen to fall in love, they must come into terms with the fact that they will never be lucky at the same time.

Both Lohan and Pine had a lot of physical comedy to grapple with in their roles, but they also had the opportunity to showcase their onscreen chemistry in several scenes. From the moment they lock lips at the masquerade to their cute ending sequence at Grand Central Station, these two actors worked well together and gave a believable performance as a couple. As people revisit this title before watching Lohan's upcoming rom-com, hopefully the modern day audience can acknowledge this pairing as one of the film's greatest assets.

'Just My Luck' Is the Perfect Comfort Watch

Close

Even though the plot might seem silly on the surface, Just My Luck's cheesiness works in its favor. It might not be a top-tier example in the rom-com genre (especially not in director Donald Petrie's filmography, considering that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Miss Congeniality are much more popular), but it still holds up as an ideal comfort watch. The truth is, a love story with humor doesn't need an unpredictable storyline to be a fun viewing experience. This film shows that a simple narrative with two leads who have chemistry is enough to keep people invested. With a few comedic moments here and there (especially when Ashley's life becomes unlucky), viewers will laugh occasionally and find the ending cute even if it is predictable.

Overall, it is possible to claim that Just My Luck was just unlucky to come out at the time it did. With Lindsay Lohan back in rom-com territory after years outside the spotlight, this film possibly would've garnered a better reaction from the public if it were released nowadays. With two beloved actors starring in it and giving the right amount of onscreen chemistry, Lohan and Pine would surely get as much love as Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in their blockbuster hit Anyone But You. Its cheesiness would probably be seen as comfort watch material, thus giving it a better reception than what it received in the past.

Just My Luck is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi