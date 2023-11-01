The Mean Girls cast has finally reunited and all it took to pull them together was a funny, creative, and catchy Walmart campaign for Black Friday. The ad released features Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reprising their roles from Mark Waters’ 2004 teen comedy film. The ad also features supporting cast members from the original film including Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra.

The funniest part of the ad is that Chabert as Gretchen Wieners is still trying to make fetch happen and instead of Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams), it's now her daughter telling her that fetch is still not going to happen. Cady, Gretchen, and Karen are all grown up, but the girl world looks just the same.

One difference though — instead of pop culture references from the 2000s, there are references to Walmart’s Black Friday sale scattered throughout the ad, as that’s the whole purpose for the retail giant to pull the Mean Girls cast together. And instead of academics and sports, the coach is informing the students that those with Walmart Plus access will receive a 3-hour early entry to the Black Friday sale. In an interview with PEOPLE, this is what Lohan had to say about the reunion: “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.” Other returning cast members had similar comments and Chabert added “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay and it was so much fun getting to reminisce and be together again.”

Is There a ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Releasing?

Close

Yes, there is an upcoming Mean Girls movie set to be released. However, it's important to note that this new film will not feature the original cast members such as Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. Instead, the movie will have a different cast, with Angourie Rice playing Cady Heron, Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis I'mi'ike, Bebe Wood playing Gretchen Weiners, Reneé Rapp portraying Regina George, and Avantika Vandanapu as Karen Shetty, among others.

The film is a musical comedy adaptation of the stage musical, which is itself based on the 2004 film and Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes. Mean Girls is set to be theatrically released in the United States on January 12, 2024, by Paramount Pictures. There are no trailer releases for the upcoming adaptation yet. Meanwhile, check out the official Black Friday-themed Mean Girls campaign featuring Lohan below:

Watch Mean Girls (2004) on Paramount Plus