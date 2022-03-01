Netflix announced today it’s expanding its partnership with Lindsay Lohan, who’s set to star in two new upcoming feature films for the streaming platform. There are no further details about these two mysterious projects, but Lohan will star next on Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, a romantic comedy set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2022.

Lohan started her acting career in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. In the following decade, Lohan would star in films such as Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, both responsible for giving the actress a teen idol status. While legal and personal issues led to many interruptions in Lohan’s career, the star could still build a solid background as an actress, a singer, and a fashion designer.

After taking a hiatus on her acting career in 2013, Lohan showed up on film for the first time in 2019’s low-budget horror production Among the Shadows. Since then, Lohan has been staying away from the spotlights, but with three Netflix movies on the horizon, that’s bound to change. Commenting on the new partnership with Lohan, Director Independent Film Christina Rogers said that Netflix is “thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” since they are “so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date.”

With Falling for Christmas, Lohan will be back to the universe of teen comedies by playing a spoiled heir who suffers a skiing accident and forgets all about her past life. Coming to her rescue after her amnesia episode is the handsome blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet), who’ll nurse Lohan’s character back to health with the help of his daughter. While little is known about Falling for Christmas, the movie’s plot tease a feel-good story where Lohan’s character will put her life into perspective, learning to become a better person. Since the film is set in the Holidays, it’s also appropriate that it carries a message about cherishing loved ones above material things.

Falling for Christmas is directed by Janeen Damian from a screenplay she wrote with Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver. The film’s cast also includes George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez. The film is produced by Brad Krevoy from MPCA and Michael Damian from Riviera films. Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, and David Wulf serve as executive producers.

There’s no release date for Falling for Christmas. However, since it’s a Holiday-themed production, we should expect to watch it by the end of the year.

