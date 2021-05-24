Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a Netflix holiday rom-com that marks the Mean Girls star's return to mainstream acting following a childhood full of Hollywood hits.

Variety broke the news, reporting that Janeen Damian (Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Waltz) will direct the movie, which will star Lohan as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. So basically, it's Overboard with fewer kids and more snow?

Janeen Damian and longtime The Young and the Restless star Michael Damian wrote the script with Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian is producing under his Riviera Films banner along with Brad Krevoy of MPCA, which is behind Netflix's A Christmas Prince franchise, as well as Operation Christmas Drop and the streamer's upcoming holiday film A Castle for Christmas. Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe will executive produce the film, which isn't slated to start poduction until November, as Netflix is targeting a late 2022 release.

Lohan burst onto the scene at just 11 years old with her dual role in Nancy Meyers' The Parent Trap, which she followed with a remake of Freaky Friday that paired her with Jamie Lee Curtis. From there, Lohan went on to star in Mean Girls, which remains totally fetch as far as the teen comedy genre is concerned. She eventually grew up to become a tabloid fixture and moved overseas to live in Europe and Dubai.On CNN’s New Year’s Eve special in 2019, Lohan said she wanted to “come back to America and start filming again" in an effort to reclaim her life and career.

Lohan did resurface for a role inPaul Schrader’s steamy 2013 movie The Canyons, which led to a role the following year in a West End production of Speed-the-Plow. More recently, Lohan recurred on the British TV comedy Sick Note in 2018, starred in her own MTV reality show, and appeared as a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer. Netflix is a logical landing place for Lohan, and a hit Christmas movie may be just what her career needs, especially since the streamer ordered a sequel toThe Christmas Chronicles. With a little luck, Lohan could very well find herself with a new franchise on her hands. Who would you like to see play the blue-collar leading man? How about Justin Hartley from This Is Us? That could be an interesting pairing....

