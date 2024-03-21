Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's Irish Wish

Lindsay Lohan became a household name in 1998 when she starred in the remake of The Parent Trap, which was directed by Nancy Meyers, celebrated writer of beloved rom-coms such as Father of the Bride and The Holiday. From there, her star continued to rise, starring in Disney movies like Get a Clue and Freaky Friday. All of this eventually led to the definitive Tina Fey comedy Mean Girls.

It’s easy to just remember the highlights of Lohan’s early rise to fame, which are memorable for a reason. However, she has been forging a new stage in her career in the past couple of years that deserves an equal amount of attention. Thanks to a partnership deal with Netflix, Lohan is hitting a new stride in her career starring in the lighthearted rom-coms Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. Much like Vanessa Hudgens and her Netflix Christmas rom-com cinematic universe of The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch movies, Lohan is carving her own rom-com space at Netflix, which marks a revival in her career — and honestly? It works!

What Lindsay Lohan Brings to Netflix Rom-Coms

On the surface, Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish look like the sort of movies you’d find during a holiday movie marathon on Hallmark. This is no disrespect towards Hallmark, because Hallmark has made their own successful subgenre of lighthearted holiday-themed rom-com TV movies. There’s a specific skill involved to balance the sincerity of the story with the inevitable cheese factor to it. While on the surface these movies seem formulaic, they are held together by actors who lean into the story with genuine enthusiasm. Lindsay Lohan does this in stride.

Let’s look at her latest movie, Irish Wish. Lohan stars as Maddie Kelly, a book editor who’s terrible at advocating for herself and secretly in love with author Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos). Unfortunately, he’s about to marry one of her best friends, Emma (Elizabeth Tan), and Maddie is going to be a bridesmaid in the wedding in Ireland. However, when Saint Brigid (Dawn Bradfield) grants Maddie’s wish to be the one marrying Paul, Maddie starts to realize that the dream man she wanted might not be the one she actually needed, and it takes spending time with photographer James Thomas (Ed Speleers) to make that clear.

In the wrong hands, Irish Wish could easily fall apart; yet, this is where Lohan shines. She makes Maddie relatable and believable with her struggle to speak up for herself without resorting to bitterness. Maddie’s arc of discovering her self-confidence doesn’t feel contrived in Lohan’s hands. Plus, Lohan’s physical comedy mixed with her comedic timing hits the right level of humor and charm you find in rom-coms, like when she falls literally into James’ lap when he is sitting in her car or when she tries to pull Paul and James off each other when they fight over her during the climatic wedding scene.

Speaking of James, this is a rom-com, of course, so having chemistry with your romantic interest matters in order to sell the story. Thankfully, both Lohan and Thomas have great chemistry with each other as Maddie and James drive around Ireland, and he begins to open her eyes to go after what she really wants in life. Lohan embraces the easy fun of Irish Wish while delivering a new rom-com based in Ireland to join the ranks of Leap Year and The Wedding Date.

Lindsay Lohan Proved She Was a Rom-Com Queen in 'Just My Luck'

When looking at Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, some might make an assumption that these were Lindsay Lohan’s first foray into this type of rom-com with a supernatural twist. However, people tend to forget that in 2006, she starred alongside Chris Pine in the underrated gem, Just My Luck. Instead of being down on her luck in Irish Wish, in Just My Luck Lohan’s character Ashley Albright has nothing but good fortune until she kisses Jake (Pine) at a masquerade ball, switching their luck. This supernatural change of circumstances leads to a hilarious downward spiral of Ashley going from her prestigious public relations career to working at a bowling alley. This humility opens Ashley’s eyes to realize how she’s hoarded her good fortune while falling for a kindhearted man despite his resume.

If the plot sounds familiar, it’s because Falling for Christmas follows a similar plot to Just My Luck. In Falling for Christmas, Lohan's character Sierra is a rich heiress who forgets who she is after a freak skiing accident. She attempts to put the pieces of her life back together in the warm comfort of a small bed and breakfast owned by Jake, played by Chord Overstreet, which coincidentally is the type of hotel her family company is trying to put out of business. Whether there’s a big budget behind it or not, Lohan seems to gravitate towards these types of rom-coms with protagonists who have their world flipped upside down by circumstance, yet discover love along the way.

Netflix Rom-Coms Are a Natural Fit for Lindsay Lohan

With her name recognition, enthusiasm for the stories, and her natural comedic skills, Lindsay Lohan is ushering in a new era for these lighthearted rom-coms that Netflix is creating. In turn, it’s giving Lohan a renaissance in her career, tapping into this niche Hallmark-style market. Comedy is Lohan's bread and butter when you think back on her filmography, specifically rom-coms, which have always been a home base for her. With the success of Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, we can't wait to see Lohan’s next Netflix rom-com, Our Little Secret, as well as a hopeful crossover between hers and Hudgens’ cinematic universe.

Irish Wish is available to stream on Netflix.

