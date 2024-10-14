Can you keep a secret? The first set of images for Lindsay Lohan’s (Mean Girls) latest team-up with Netflix, Our Little Secret, has officially dropped and the Freaky Friday star is ready to ring in the holidays with audiences. The movie centers around a true nightmare situation after two exes, Avery (Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding), find themselves sharing a home for Christmas. After their relationship fell apart, they ended up finding love with different people. Unfortunately for them, those different people are siblings, and now they’re all one big happy family under the same roof.

Filling out the movie’s lineup is a list of familiar names that includes Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Jon Rudnitsky (Stealing Pulp Fiction), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Henry Czerny (Ready or Not), Katie Baker (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Jake Brennan (Richie Rich), Dan Bucatinsky (The Beauty and the Baker), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Brian Unger (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ash Santos (American Horror Story).

The first look images reveal what is certain to be a very uncomfortable holiday for everyone involved, although one shot reveals that the exes are playing it cool as both couples walk down the street with no one the wiser about what’s really going on. A different image captures our red-headed queen, Lohan, as her character shops for gifts while another puts her and her ex awkwardly browsing for Christmas trees. The main family receives their own showcase shot, with one of Meadows and Reyes at the dinner table tying things up.

Who’s Behind ‘Our Little Secret’?

Close

The title is the latest to come from filmmaker Stephen Herek, who has an incredible track record with classic titles including Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Mighty Ducks, Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. Along with starring in the production, Lohan also serves as an executive producer with Mike Elliott (Casper Meets Wendy) and Lisa Gooding (Bring It On: In It to Win It) producing. Hailey DeDominicis penned the script.

Our Little Secret marks Lohan’s latest partnership with the streamer, having previously appeared in the romantic comedies, Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, with the former marking her return to the industry. Next year will be a huge one for fans of the actress, as her upcoming movie and long awaited sequel, Freakier Friday, has recently set its release date for August 8, 2025.

Check out the debut images for Our Little Secret above and stream it on Netflix on November 27.

