Deadline reports that Walker star, Lindsey Morgan, will be departing from the series during its freshly premiered second season for personal reasons.

Morgan has starred as Micki Ramirez, the female lead opposite Jared Padalecki, on the CW show since its beginnings last year. While her final episode as a series regular has yet to be announced, she will appear in several Season 2 episodes and may return as a guest star in the future. Morgan’s leave from Walker will also mark the end of a long career at the CW for the actress who, prior to Walker, worked on the network’s show, The 100, for seven seasons.

In a statement, Morgan said:

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so. The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Morgan’s costar, and executive producer, Padalecki voiced his support by saying, “Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out. I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honored to consider her a friend.”

The reboot of the fan favorite CBS drama Walker, Texas Ranger centers around the life of Texas Ranger, Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two who comes home to Austin after working undercover for two years. There he meets Micki Ramirez (Morgan) who is his new partner and one of the first women to serve in Texas Rangers history. The show was a huge hit when it first premiered in early 2021 and quickly climbed the ranks to CW’s most viewed series.

Although fans are sure to be disappointed by this news, the CW and CBS Studios released a comment that poked around the idea that Morgan may be returning to the series for guest appearances. In their joint statement, the network and studio said:

“We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for ‘Micki’ to return.”

