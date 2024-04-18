The Big Picture Legal troubles engulf the Chrisley family, with Todd and Julie in jail and daughter Lindsie facing her own issues after a tumultuous breakup.

The Chrisley family used to be at the top of their game with Chrisley Knows Best and now it is a very different story. With both Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley serving jail sentences for fraud, his daughter Lindsie Chrisley is getting into legal trouble all on her own through her break-up. Chrisley was dating Thomas Moillura back in 2022 and filed for a restraining order from Moillura in 2023 after she accused him of showing up to her house unannounced and harassing her. New information paints a different picture of what Chrisley stated.

Radar Online obtained a police report that stated that Chrisley, who had filed a police report against Moillura, reported on an assault on Moillura and his new girlfriend as well as a time when Chrisley hit him repeatedly in a car. The officer noted in the 2022 police report that he "observed apparent injuries on his face, neck, and left arm." When asked about the alleged injuries, Moillura claimed "he sustained these injuries early this morning from LINDSIE while he was with her and driving in Tennessee."

Moillura even alleges that while he was at the Chrisley family home, Todd Chrisley told him "to leave for his 'safety.'" The report also talked about a history of violence between Moillura and Chrisley, stating "several instances involving physical altercations from LINDSIE in Tennessee, Atlanta and Florida," and went on to detail the August 2022 attack on Moillura and his new girlfriend. "THOMAS advised on August 10th- August 11th around midnight, a female who he identified as LINDSIE CHRISLEY, showed up to his residence unannounced.THOMAS advised he was with another female at his house, JULIE DOVU, that night when LINDSIE arrived at his residence," the police report stated.

The Chrisley Family and Their Legal Troubles

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been making a lot of noise from jail. From the conditions of their respective jails to how the guards are treating Todd Chrisley, the two have been very vocal about wanting to get out of jail sooner rather than later. Now with their daughter's legal troubles, it does seem like run-ins with the authorities is a family affair. Lindsie Chrisley has had falling outs with her parents and siblings in the past and while Savannah Chrisley has been actively working to get her parents out of jail at every chance she has, that same effort probably wouldn't go towards helping her sister.

