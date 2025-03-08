Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley – who is a half-sister of Savannah Chrisley, the Chrisley sibling who we usually see in the news raising her voice for her imprisoned parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley – just recently talked about her brother Kyle Chrisley’s struggles after Todd’s divorce from his first wife, Teresa Terry, back in 1996.

During a March 5, 2025, episode of the Cate & Ty Break It Down podcast, Lindsie sat down to talk about how the Chrisley family’s life was before the cameras started rolling. She believes that her brother’s past substance abuse was probably about their parents’ separation. In fact, Lindsie says that her dad would today say that “Lindsie handled the divorce much differently than Kyle.” She further went on to add that all of Kyle’s issues were outwardly expressed and she herself just accepted and internalized everything. Lindsie revealed how she views the whole situation in the following words:

"You could tell all the issues that Kyle was having, because they were outwardly expressed, like whether it be in anger or trouble in school or substance or like whatever those things were. I just kind of sucked it up and was like, this is my life and I'm just supposed to accept it."

However, the good thing is, as per Lindsie, Kyle has been sober and kept clear from all kinds of substance abuse. She said, “As far as I know, he's sober.” Kyle, on the other hand, has been slightly inactive on his Instagram lately. In his second-to-last post, which was made about nine weeks ago, he’s actively raising his voice for more awareness about accidents that occur around New Year’s, blaming drunk drivers. This backs up Lindsie’s claims about him being mindful, too!

Savannah Chrisley Believes That There’s Jealousy Between the Half-Siblings

Todd Chrisley has two children – Lindsie and Kyle – with his first wife Teresa, and shares three children – Savannah, Chase, and Grayson – with Julie Chrisley. However, in a November 2023 episode of the Oldish podcast, Savannah went on to share that she feels "there's been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren't."

During the same podcast, Savannah went on to add that she’s felt this ever since she was a child. “Then when the show (Chrisley Knows Best) came about, I feel like there was jealousy. There was a whole bunch of things that were involved," she added.

The estrangement between the half-siblings is, to some extent, evident. Todd and Julie Chrisley have federal charges against them, and have been convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion, and submitting false documents. They’ve received a combined 19-year prison sentence but have since sought pardons, to no avail.

All ten seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Prime Video.