Martin Compston is a well-known face in the world of British crime stories. From his starring role in the beloved detective series Line of Duty to an appearance in Silent Witness, Compston has graced some of the best crime titles of the modern era. His latest project then, you won't be surprised to learn, is within this same style, telling the psychologically thrilling tale of a couple's frightening encounter with their new neighbors.

The series is called Fear, and made its debut on Prime Video on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Split into three episodes, making for the perfect binge-watch, Fear is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Dirk Kurbjuweit and has already earned rave reviews from several critical outlets. Much of said praise has been given to the story's pacing, with Mick Ford's screenplay and Justin Chadwick's direction helping to perfectly crescendo this tale to its breathtaking climax.

It is this climax that already has plenty of people talking, with Compston himself describing the finale as "ballsy" in an interview with Radio Times. Following co-star Anjli Mohindra's comments that they only had "eight weeks to shoot three episodes of something this nuanced. It was an amazing feat, but it's him [Chadwick], the way he did that," Compston added:

"And even the ending was quite… the ending is so kind of ballsy. There was a way he shot it, and you think 'nobody else would have done that'. There would have been a standard setup, and that could have made it really sort of heavy, and something that could have weighed on you a bit. He was just like, 'I’m just gonna shoot it this way.' Yeah, it was really brave."

Might 'Line of Duty' Ever Return?

Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty is one of the best-loved British crime series of the 21st century. Telling the tale of an anti-corruption unit, AC-12's investigation into a company-wide conspiracy, the show was adored right up until its final jaw-dropping moments in May 2021. Ever since, rumors have been swirling about a return to the fictional Central Police, with no cast or crew member ever seeming to give a straight answer. Although no definite confirmation has yet been announced, it seems as if hints suggesting a seventh season may be on the horizon are too frequent to not be noticed, with an insider even reporting to The Sun back in November 2024 that a renewal is very much in the BBC's plans. Will Line of Duty return? You'll have to stay tuned to Collider to find out.

Prime Video's newest psychological thriller Fear is available to watch right now.

Source: Radio Times