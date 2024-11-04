There's no doubting the chokehold Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty had over the crime genre on British television last decade. Ever since it debuted in 2012, the series became a must-watch for Brits, even translating into wonderful success overseas as the twists and turns in the anti-corruption unit AC-12 kept a global audience hooked. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% and an audience rating of 94%, the world has waited patiently for an update on the series' future ever since the final jaw-dropping moments of Season 6. Now, it looks like we might have that long-awaited update, with The Sun reporting that a Season 7 might be in the works. According to an insider for the publication:

"Jed is close with Vicky, Martin and Adrian and they often meet for dinner – this time it was different. A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens. The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."

This update sure is enticing, although The Sun has previously reported on a future for the show which never came to pass. In the recent past, those in the cast and crew on Line of Duty have kept quiet on any word about a seventh outing for AC-12, with the likes of star Martin Compston telling The Mirror, "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point, but there are no immediate plans. It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but, yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

The Best of British Detective Shows are Streaming Now

Line of Duty might be the most beloved British detective series of the past decade, but that doesn't stop many others from being just as enticing. The Brits certainly know how to nail a gritty crime drama, with some of the very best available to stream right now on Prime Video. Not only does Prime currently hold every season of the brilliant Line of Duty, but the streamer also plays host to the likes of the critically acclaimed Broadchurch, Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan in The Fall, the long-running Midsomer Murders, Grantchester, and the explosive miniseries River.

Line of Duty just got a potential Season 7 update. You can catch the series on Prime right now.

Watch on Prime