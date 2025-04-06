Stephen Graham is undoubtedly one of the UK’s finest actors, known for his versatility, raw intensity, and remarkable ability to portray complex, morally ambiguous characters. Whether sympathetic or menacing, his performances are always layered with emotional depth, making him one of the most captivating actors of his generation. While his recent role in Adolescence showcases his ability to tackle deep emotional subject matter, it was his earlier work in Line of Duty that helped establish him as a commanding presence on screen. With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Line of Duty is widely regarded as one of the best police procedurals in television history, and Graham’s portrayal in Season 5 of John Corbett remains one of the show’s most compelling arcs.

Stephen Graham Plays a Cop Undercover in 'Line of Duty' Season 5