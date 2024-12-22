Since its premiere in 2012, the British procedural Line of Duty has captivated audiences on both sides of the pond. It became a massive hit, garnering praise from audiences and critics throughout the show's six-season run. The series follows the Anti-Corruption Unit 12, led by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). Alongside his two trusted officers, Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Hastings leads the AC-12 task force in their relentless pursuit of corrupt police officers or, as Hastings famously calls them, "bent coppers."

Each season centers on a new officer under investigation, providing rich, complex roles that offer actors the chance to deliver compelling and memorable performances. While Line of Duty is as flawless as a show can be, never having a bad season, Season 4 stands out above the rest. For this season's revolving guest star role, the show landed Hollywood star Thandiwe Newton to play Detective Chief Inspector Roz Huntley. Even with its success for three seasons and an award-winning cast, it was huge news when Newton came on board, and it was no surprise when she delivered a powerhouse performance.

What is Season 4 of 'Line of Duty' About?

Season 4 of Line of Duty follows DCI Roz Huntley, a highly intelligent and ambitious cop who finds herself under enormous pressure to apprehend a man responsible for the kidnapping and murder of women in the area. Huntley and her team arrest a suspect, but suspicions arise about Huntley's conduct, and she finds herself facing scrutiny from AC-12. Kate goes undercover in Roz's station, which leads to some of the most tense scenes of the season. What Roz does puts her down a dark and desperate path, and she quickly gets in over her head in the most shocking ways possible.

In the show's first three seasons, Line of Duty gained a reputation for its shocking yet earned moments, especially its unabashed nature of killing off characters. There's a moment early on where this seems true for Roz, but instead, it kicks off one of the most twisted storylines of the whole series. Roz has to juggle her case and her attempt to hide this horrific secret from her co-workers and family, symbolized by a literal festering wound that she's forced to hide along with everything else she's done. The season builds to a tense, high-stakes conclusion, with shocking revelations, brilliantly tying in cases from as early as Season 1 and finally uncovering the layers of what DCI Roz Huntley has done.

'Line of Duty' Season 4 Showcases Thandiwe Newton's Incredible Range

Throughout Season 4, the layers are pulled back on Roz's character, blurring the line between victim and villain. It's revealed that Roz had taken some time off from being a police officer to raise her family and is now trying to make up for lost time from her male superiors. This is very relatable to many viewers, and Newton's layered performance makes her sympathetic, even when she's doing the most deplorable things. She's a woman who becomes more desperate and is willing to do whatever she can to hold onto the accomplishments she has earned.

Newton's ability to effortlessly balance steely resolve as a poised police officer with moments of utter desperation truly shows her incredible range. She keeps calm in some of the most intense moments until she breaks. The audience is with her every moment, and given Newton's compelling on-screen presence, it's clear why people respect Huntley so much. The season touches on the struggles women face in a male-dominated field, which is hammered home by Huntley's subordinate, DC Jodie Taylor, played by Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie.

Even with such a morally gray character, Newton still managed to infuse real humanity into Roz Huntley. Many viewers would say that she got what she deserved in the end, but even at her lowest moment, Huntley still found a way to seek justice. Newton's unforgettable performance not only stole the season but helped to further solidify Line of Duty as an iconic series.