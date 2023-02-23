Collider is pleased to reveal an exclusive clip from Linoleum that has a little fun with comedian Jim Gaffigan. The Comedy Monster stand-up leads the film as Cameron Edwin, the host of a children's science show that's quickly going down the tubes. His dreams of being an astronaut are reignited when a strange space-race-era satellite falls into his backyard, and he looks to fashion it into a rocket, even if his relationships with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and daughter (Katelyn Nacon) suffer. He starts to realize there may be something more to his life as more and more surreal occurrences pop up around him, including the arrival of a mysterious doppelgänger. The clip sees Cameron introduced to the confident man who looks eerily similar to him.

Cameron opens the clip by walking into Tony's (Michael Ian Black) to discuss his flagging children's program. His slot in the lineup has been given away, and the distressed host wants some answers. He's quickly brushed off by Tony who instead has him meet Kent Armstrong, another character played by Gaffigan. It's a shocker he's even there to Cameron who swears the machismo-exuding lookalike was involved in an accident, though apparently, he's just moved to town. The only thing Tony can focus on is just how much the two resemble each other, much to Cameron's chagrin even though Kent tells the struggling host it's a compliment. It says everything about who Kent is - confident to the point of arrogance and the polar opposite of a crumbling, nervous Cameron despite looking just like him. Moreover, it's a testament to Gaffigan for portraying two characters who feel fundamentally different from the moment they first shake hands.

Linoleum is the latest acting gig for Gaffigan who to this point has earned most of his acclaim through stand-up. He's been nominated for best comedy album seven times at the Grammys, including a nod for the aforementioned Comedy Monster. Over the past several years, however, he's started translating his comedic styling into acting, teaming up with Disney for both Luca and the upcoming Peter Pan and Wendy, appearing in Susie Searches opposite Kiersey Clemons, and boarding Steven Soderbergh's Full Circle among other projects.

Image via Shout! Studios

Gaffigan Shines in Linoleum According to Critics

Since its world premiere at SXSW, Linoleum has received plenty of praise from critics for its surreal, satirical, and heartfelt nature, landing a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Ross Bonaime reviewed the film after its premiere, calling it arguably Gaffigan's best role yet, further demonstrating his dramatic prowess after turning heads with more serious roles like Chappaquiddick. In addition, he also had high marks for writer/director Colin West, adding, "West has crafted a beautiful, intimate, and, at times, an overwhelming story that takes the viewer by surprise in its final minutes."

Linoleum marks the third feature of West who made his debut with 2012's So It Was with Us and released his follow-up feature, Double Walker, back in 2021. Aside from Gaffigan, West put together a strong cast with Seehorn, Nacon, and Black alongside Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elizabeth Henry, West Duchovny, and Tony Shalhoub.

Linoleum releases in theaters on February 24. Check out the exclusive clip of two Gaffigan characters colliding below.