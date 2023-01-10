After a strong debut at SXSW 2022, Linoleum is finally heading to theaters. The film focuses on a man named Cameron (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing TV series who has always dreamed of being an astronaut. When a space satellite crashes into his backyard, he decides to rebuild it. While he does, he begins facing surreal events that strain his relationship with his wife (Rhea Seehorn) and his daughter (Katelyn Nacon) —including a doppelgänger who also falls out of the sky in his car, and forming a friendship with "an unusual teenage boy." Soon, Cameron realizes there's more to the events and his life than first meets the eye. The film heads to theaters this February, and Shout! Factory has shared the official trailer.

The trailer begins as Cameron reminisces on something his father once told him before something shifts his life in a different direction. While it becomes an important factor of his decisions, viewers primarily get a deeper look at different aspects of Cameron's life, including his job and the dynamic between him and his family. It also teases one of his goals that would push him one step closer to fulfilling his astronaut dream, even if it's only within the confines of his yard.

At first glance, the film's description presents it as something that might hold its fair share of eerie sci-fi happenings — but the trailer showcases just the opposite. Thanks in part to the soundtrack, the trailer instead reveals that Linoleum will contain more wonder and a hopeful tone over any sort of horror viewers might expect from a film about bizarre, space-related events. It sees Cameron struggling in his life in a way the suggests there's a greater self-discovery journey at play for him.

Image via Shout! Studios

RELATED: Jim Gaffigan & Rhea Seehorn Explain Why They Have Such Great Respect for Each Other's Work in 'Linoleum'

Linoleum first debuted in March 2022 and received solid critical reviews out of SXSW and currently holds a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score. It also received the Sloan Science on Screen Award at the 2022 SFFILM Festival. Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the film, saying: "West has a very specific vision and purpose for everything he’s set up, and watching it all come together is immensely satisfying and genuinely moving." Adding, "West has crafted a beautiful, intimate, and, at times, an overwhelming story that takes the viewer by surprise in its final minutes."

Linoleum is written and directed by Colin West, and produced by Chad Simpson, Dennis Masel, and Chadd Harbold. Additional cast includes Amy Hargreaves, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elisabeth Henry, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub.

Linoleum lands in theaters February 24. Watch the trailer below: