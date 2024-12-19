There is no denying that The Lion King is one of Disney's best works. The company has many musicals, but few can compare to The Lion King with its classic songs, from "The Circle of Life" to "I Just Can't Wait To Be King." Between the film, a Broadway adaptation, and the 2019 remake, The Lion King's story has been told in many different ways, and all have been successful. Yet that is only the beginning of the world, which has since grown. After Simba's (Matthew Broderick) initial adventure, the story continues with the next generation of lions in the sequel, The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, and the spinoff series The Lion Guard. But now the remake is getting a prequel, expanding the story in a different direction.

Mufasa: The Lion King will explore the youth of the late king, establishing his life before the birth of his son. But even before the remake, there was the animated prequel, The Lion King 1½, which remains the greatest prequel Disney has ever released. During the days of direct-to-video sequels, The Lion King 1½ completed the animated trilogy. This prequel did not receive the same amount of marketing as Mufasa, yet it deserves all the recognition it gets and more. The Lion King 1½ gives a shining example of what a prequel to The Lion King can be, setting a high standard for Mufasa to live up to.

What Is 'The Lion King 1½' About?

Close

The prequel switches things up by telling the story of the original film's sidekicks, Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). Though the audience knows them as friends, The Lion King 1½ shows how the meerkat and warthog met and came to be in their remote paradise when Simba arrived. Timon takes the lead, as usual, getting a surprisingly emotional backstory. The film shows Timon leaving his family and looking for his own happiness in a world full of danger for his little species. Introducing his family and positioning him as an outcast meerkat, The Lion King 1½ makes Timon more than comic relief. The friendship between Timon and Pumbaa is slow to develop, as Timon is too focused on his mission. Yet he sees usefulness in Pumbaa, who scares off predators with his smell, so he keeps the warthog around, accepting him for the same reasons others reject him, and they become the iconic duo fans remember. The Lion King 1½ follows this developing friendship until it catches up with the ending of the original film.

Not only do Timon and Pumbaa get an origin story, but other familiar characters appear as well. Rafiki (Robert Guillaume) advices Timon, giving him the motto "Hakuna Matata," and even Simba makes an appearance, as The Lion King 1½ explores the time when Timon and Pumbaa raised the lion cub, which is skipped over in a song during The Lion King. As Timon and Pumbaa find a new life, The Lion King 1½ tells a story of friendship and self-discovery while hilariously connecting to the beloved original film. Why did the animals bow to baby Simba during "Circle of Life"? Because of Pumbaa's stench, of course. The prequel also reveals what happened to Timon and Pumbaa between their two verses of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and much more. This setup allows the prequel to use some of the beloved music while showing a new point of view. However, there is new music as well. The Lion King 1½ strengthens the friendship between Timon and Pumbaa, and their relationship with Simba, by exploring a different perspective of the story.

'The Lion King 1½' Proved the Franchise Could Thrive with Prequels

Image via Walt Disney Home Entertainment

With several original songs and the kind of humor that only Timon and Pumbaa can provide, this often-forgotten prequel is perhaps Disney's finest follow-up film and certainly the best prequel the company has made. The Lion King 1½ holds up, even 20 years later, because it captures the essence of the two funniest characters from the original.

Serving as the narrators as well, Timon and Pumbaa's commentary as they make the story about themselves provides a memorable take on the tale. The beauty of The Lion King 1½ is that it builds on the foundations of what fans are familiar with but still offers something new. Mufasa is an entirely new entry into the world, and just from the trailer, it's clear that the new film will not share the irreverent and goofy tone of The Lion King 1½. Yet the animated masterpiece proved that a prequel can continue the legacy of the original, becoming a difficult act for Mufasa to follow.

The Lion King 1½ is streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+