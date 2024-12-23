Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King might not have met expectations in its box office debut, but there’s no denying that the franchise is still immensely popular among fans. Now comprising three major theatrical films, The Lion King series has passed a significant milestone at the domestic box office, even though Mufasa drastically under-performed. The movie made around $35 million in its first three days of release at domestic theaters, and around $122 million worldwide.

This was enough to push the franchise’s cumulative domestic haul past the $1 billion mark. Of this total, the original The Lion King has grossed over $420 million domestically, which includes revenue from its many re-releases over the years. Director Jon Favreau’s photo-realistic remake, which was released in 2019, has grossed over $540 million domestically. Combined, the three films have made exactly $1 billion in stateside theaters, and over $2.7 billion worldwide.

The original animated film is something of a modern classic, having won two Oscars and developed a huge audience in the three decades since its release. Inspired by the works of William Shakespeare and parts of the Bible, it remains the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time. The movie was directed by Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers, and featured the voices of James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, and Matthew Broderick. It currently holds a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Mufasa' Earned Mixed Reviews

Close

By comparison, the 2019 remake holds a “rotten” 51% score on RT, but was a far bigger hit, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. It featured the voices of Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, alongside a returning Earl Jones. Directed by the Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the earlier films, and features Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the central roles of Mufasa and Taka. The movie opened to mixed reviews, and currently holds a 56% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mufasa debuted at the number two spot domestically, behind Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie will now have to rely on the holiday period’s tendency to deliver large multiples, and a potentially massive Christmas Day. Disney recently became the first studio to pass the $2 billion mark domestically this year, thanks to major hits such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2, and Inside Out 2. But Mufasa’s under-performance, especially considering its reported budget of over $200 million, will certainly put a dampener on that achievement. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.