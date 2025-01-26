Based on the number of biopics that are released yearly, as well as the countless horror movies that purport to take inspiration from true life, many cinephiles would be forgiven for growing sick of the phrase “based on a true story.” While it is well known that most films don’t have a particular eye for historical accuracy, there are some stories that are simply so powerful that they deserve to be told in the most epic way possible. In the case of the inspirational true story of Lion, director Garth Davis was able to examine a systemic issue within modern-day India through one man’s incredible journey. Lion is a powerful biopic that is just as intimate as it is epic and ended up earning very well-deserved Academy Award nominations for Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel.

What Is ‘Lion’ About?