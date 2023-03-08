The CIA drama series Lioness from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan continues to expand its all-star ensemble cast as it has just been revealed that Bassem Youssef has been cast in the upcoming show in a guest role. The news of Youssef's casting was first revealed by Variety, who also provided some insight into the character he will be playing. Youssef will be featured in the series as Amrohi, who is described in an official excerpt as “a rags-to-riches billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism, building his own fortune by legitimate means before profiteering off the wars that destroy the Middle East he’s spent decades helping to rebuild.”

Lioness is based on the real-life Lioness CIA program and stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program, and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a rough but passionate young Marine who has been recruited to the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from the inside. Along with De Oliveira, Youssef joins a cast that includes Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman.

Lioness is just part of the massive content slate that Sheridan has been releasing to Paramount+ over the last few years. His massively successful neo-western series Yellowstone led by Kevin Costner is currently in its mid-season break for its fifth season and has spawned several spinoff series set in different time periods and following different generations of the Dutton family which include 1883, which stars Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw; 1923, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Other series spearheaded by Sheridan currently on Paramount+ include Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone, and the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. Future projects alongside Lioness include Bass Reeves, which will star Dennis Quaid and David Oyelowo, and Land Man, which will star Billy Bob Thornton.

The Team Working On Lioness

Sheridan is the creator of Lioness and also serves as an executive producer. He took the role of showrunner on the series back in June 2022, replacing Thomas Brady. Sheridan is joined as an executive producer by series stars Saldaña and Kidman, the latter of which produces via Blossom Films. Additional executive producers include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, John Hillcoat, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, Jill Wagner, and Bob Yari. Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Lioness currently has no premiere date currently announced, but stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the highly anticipated shows. Sheridan's catalog of series such as Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown are all available to stream on Paramount+.