Taylor Sheridan fans know that the best place to find his original content is Paramount+, but the media conglomerate has recently begun lending some of his original series to other streaming services and found great success. Lioness, which stars Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman, recently premiered its first season on Prime Video ahead of the Season 2 premiere on October 27, and the series has already jumped into the top 10, falling slightly behind John Krasinski's family comedy team-up with Ryan Reynolds, IF. Lioness follows CIA agent Joe (Saldaña) who attempts to balance her personal and professional lives as the company's leading operative in the war on terror. In addition to Saldaña and Freeman, Lioness also stars Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, and LoMonica Garrett, and the show currently sits at a 56% score from critics but an 80% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sheridan is the creator behind Lioness, and he's worked on more than his fair share of high-profile films and television shows over the years. His biggest projects ever put to the big screen include Sicario, the 2015 Western drug thriller starring Emily Blunt and Jon Bernthal; Wind River, another Western starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner; and Hell or High Water, a police procedural starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine. On the small screen, Sheridan is best known for creating Yellowstone, the Western series starring Kevin Costner which has spawned several spin-off shows. Sheridan created both 1923 and 1883, the Yellowstone prequels featuring Harrison Ford and Tim McGraw, respectively. Sheridan even wrote Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount+ Original Series which has also found streaming success on Prime Video.

What Else Is Popular on Prime Video?

While Terrifier 3 is scaring away Joker: Folie à Deux at the box office, both of Art the Clown's prior Terrifier films are making noise in the Prime Video Top 10, currently sitting in the #6 and #7 spots. Killer Heat, the Prime Video Original mystery flick starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden claims the #3 spot on Prime Video, while the Citadel spin-off series, Citadel: Diana, recently premiered over the weekend and sits in the #2 spot. Topping the Prime Video streaming charts is The Rings of Power, which aired its finale last week and has been at #1 for over a month.

Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman, and was created by Taylor Sheridan. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Lioness on Prime Video ahead of the Season 2 premiere on October 27 on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO